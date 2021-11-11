World
Belarus: Belarus says EU rejects border talks – Times of India
MOSCOW: Belarus Thursday blamed the migrant crisis on its border with the European Union and accused the bloc of rejecting talks on measures to strengthen the border.
“We would be interested in seeing the crisis resolved as quickly as possible,” Belarusian Foreign Minister said. Vladimir Makéi Russian state news agency RIA Novosti told in an interview.
Makei highlighted the EU’s decision last year to stop funding projects in Belarus to strengthen border infrastructure and build shelters for illegal migrants.
The move came as Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Belarus for a strong crackdown on the opposition.
In response, Minsk suspended its readmission agreement with Brussels, which required Belarus to take back migrants who crossed its territory into the EU.
“We offered to the European Union to hold consultations on this issue, but we were rejected,” Makei said.
“Since then, we have offered to engage in dialogue on this issue on several occasions, but have not received a positive response.”
Migrants have been trying to cross the Belarusian-Polish border for months, but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds of people made a concerted effort this week and were pushed back by Polish border guards.
Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them into the EU Poland in retaliation for sanctions.
Poland accused Minsk of “state terrorism” for using intimidation to force migrants to cross the border.
Belarus in turn accused Poland of violating international standards by blocking migrants and pushing them back with violence.
Caught in between, the migrants – who are mostly from the Middle East – are stuck in freezing conditions.
Minsk and its ally Moscow have accused Western military interventions of causing the migrant crisis.
Makei said in the interview that the crisis was the result of “the reckless policies of the European Union linked to the destruction of the state in a number of countries”.
He said Belarus would take “the most decisive steps” to prevent border disputes.
