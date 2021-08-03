Beirut’s youth are rebuilding the Lebanese capital, brick by brick

With no job prospects in sight, Rafah has struggled to stay positive amid the destruction of her city. A Unicef This project has since given him and hundreds of others a new goal, providing them with an income and giving them a difficult task: cleaning up and rehabilitating Beirut.

In the aftermath of the explosion, UNICEF staff, alongside partners on the ground, conducted door-to-door surveys of families and a series of technical assessments of larger buildings. They estimated that 300,000 people, including 100,000 children, were directly affected by the disaster.

Rafah is part of a network of 1,900 young people, mobilized by the United Nations agency, focusing on cleaning, minor rehabilitation of houses and, most importantly, helping to reconnect houses to municipal and private water supplies.

The program, Cash 4 Work, provides knowledge and training by fully qualified professionals and, in a country with a critical economy, financial assistance.

“There are no job opportunities in Lebanon”

Participants, mainly the most vulnerable and poor members of society, who cannot find employment in the local labor market, are paid to work. The program also helps to link this fractured society, as young men and women bond through teamwork and a common goal of carrying out their projects and improving their environment.

“There are no job opportunities in Lebanon, so this program has helped me,” Rafah says. “Now, when I look to the future, I feel like I’ve done something for myself, and it’s a great achievement. My personality has changed a lot.

His colleague Mohammad, 24, is equally optimistic about his time spent on the program: “We are training young people as painters and, at the same time, we are working with others on the renovation of houses damaged by the explosions, which do not exist. have not repaired in almost a year. I’m glad I learned a skill, and I’m still learning. Working on my future and achieving my goals, especially in these difficult times, is something special ”.

A lesson in resilience

Schoolchildren have also helped put the city back to work and study, eager to get back to school as soon as possible. Sisters Mira, 12, and Amal, 13, helped clean up debris from their school in Ashrafieh in the days following the explosion. “We’ve been going there for seven years,” says Amal. It was like our second home. How could we not be part of the cleanup? “

More than 160 schools in Beirut were damaged, littering them with piles of rubble and broken glass, leaving them without doors or windows. Their reopening was another challenge for the country’s education system, which was already reeling from the economic crisis and the impact of the COVID-19[feminine pandémie.

Veiller à ce que les enfants aient accès à l’éducation est une priorité clé pour l’UNICEF. L’éducation leur offre des opportunités pour l’avenir et un sentiment de normalité pour les enfants et les parents. Il procure également un sentiment d’espoir et un espace sûr pour les enfants traumatisés.

“The explosions have increased the risk that children, especially the most vulnerable, will not be able to return to school and learn,” said Atif Rafique, head of education at UNICEF Lebanon. possible in the midst of the chaos and devastation that surrounded them ”.

With the support of the UN, resources were quickly mobilized to put the slightly to moderately damaged schools back into service as soon as possible. The larger scale reconstruction and rehabilitation were effectively coordinated with the United Nations education agency, UNESCO, and other partners, while UNICEF helped get Beirut schools back in shape and prepare them to welcome students into the classroom when full-time education resumed.

“Studying online is good, but school is better,” says Mira. “Nothing replaces the learning experience in the classroom.”