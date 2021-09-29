Beirut explosion survivors protest suspension of investigation

Beirut, Lebanon – The families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion are protesting the suspension of the investigation into the devastating explosion, saying the investigation is the “last opportunity to be held to account” in Lebanon.

About 300 protesters gathered outside the Beirut courthouse on Wednesday to convict senior politicians for trying to remove senior investigating judge Tarek Bitar from the investigation after his suspension on Monday.

Paul Naggear, who lost his three-year-old daughter Alexandra in the explosion, was outraged that the investigation had been suspended. He compared Lebanese officials to criminals.

“Although expected from the Mafia, it is disgusting,” Naggear told Al Jazeera.

Protesters held up portraits of family members they lost in the blast.

Among them was Christelle Merhi, 17, whose father Joseph worked at the port of Beirut and was killed in the explosion.

“If we don’t demand the truth, we will never know what happened to the victims,” Merhi told Al Jazeera. “We support Judge Bitar and want him to continue with the investigation.”

Protesters demand justice for blast that left at least 218 dead [Kareem Chehayeb/Al Jazeera]

Suspended investigation

The investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut has been suspended Monday after former Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk – who is accused of criminal negligence following the explosion – officially informed investigator Bitar of his request to dismiss the case.

Machnouk, a sitting parliamentarian, along with former public works minister Youssef Finianos, called for Bitar’s withdrawal from the explosion investigation last week, accusing the judge of bias and misconduct.

The legal complaint for “legitimate suspicion” is similar to the complaints filed in December 2020 by former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeiter against Judge Bitar’s predecessor, Judge Fadi Sawan.

Khalil and Zeiter accused Sawan of being unable to conduct a fair investigation because his residence in Beirut was damaged by the blast. Sawan withdrew from the investigation in February.

Finianos is one of a handful of former Bitar ministers and security officials accused of criminal negligence in early July but refused to appear for questioning.

The others include former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk and former Minister of Public Works Zeiter.

Bitar also filed a complaint against the former army commander, General Jean Kahwaji and the former head of military intelligence, Brigadier General Kameel Daher, as well as two other retired intelligence generals.

Hours before the suspension of the investigation, Bitar also asked the Interior Ministry to summon senior general security officials Major General Abbas Ibrahim and Major State Security General Tony Saliba, for questioning.

At least 218 people were killed in the August 4, 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored dangerously in the port for years, exploded.

The death toll continues to rise. Ibrahim Harb, a 35-year-old accountant who fell into a coma after the explosion, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Around 6,500 people were injured and entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital were destroyed.

The explosion was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions on record and the most destructive incident in the country’s troubled history.

About 300 demonstrators gathered on Wednesday in front of the Beirut courthouse [Kareem Chehayeb/Al Jazeera]

“The guilty must be condemned … the innocent acquitted”

President Michel Aoun, who previously admitted he was aware of the dangerous stockpile of ammonium nitrate, released a statement on Wednesday supporting the continuation of the investigation.

“The investigation must continue so that the culprits are convicted and the innocent acquitted,” the statement said.

Neither Bitar nor his predecessor has summoned the president so far.

But political and security officials from all of the country’s denominational political parties criticized Judge Bitar.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah accused Bitar of “playing politics” on the first anniversary of the explosion, while Grand Mufti Abdel-Latif Derian also condemned Bitar for subpoenaing Diab, calling him this decision of “reprehensible”.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not been as harsh as the others towards Bitar, although he told local television station LBCI that he did not think Lebanon “could resist impeachment. of the second judge ”.

Human Rights Watch, local watchdog Legal Agenda, and other organizations accused the country’s leaders of obstructing the investigation and unfairly targeting Bitar.

A handful of civil society organizations, survivors and UN experts have called for an international investigation, which they say would be technically more efficient and prevent continued obstruction.

The European Parliament recently followed suit, adopting a new resolution on Lebanon calling for the same.