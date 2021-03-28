World

Beijing shrouded in dangerous sandstorm, second time in two weeks – Times of India

BEIJING: China’s capital Beijing woke up on Sunday morning shrouded in thick dust carrying extremely high levels of dangerous particles, like a second Sandstorm in two weeks hit the city due to the winds of the drought Mongolia and northwest China.
Visibility in the city was reduced, with the tops of some skyscrapers obscured by the sandstorm, and pedestrians were forced to cover their eyes as gusts of dust swept through the streets.
“It’s pretty bad today. There is always a day or two like this (of pollution or dust) every month,” said Mr. Fan, 39, who declined to disclose his. Full Name.
Beijing’s official air quality index peaked at 500 on Sunday morning, with floating particles called PM10 exceeding 2,000 micrograms per cubic meter in some districts.
The smaller PM2.5 particle readings were above 300 micrograms per cubic meter, well above the Chinese standard of 35 micrograms.
PM2.5 particles are especially harmful because they are very tiny and can get into the bloodstream, while PM10 is a larger particle that can get into the lungs.
The Chinese Meteorological Administration issued a yellow alert on Friday, warning that a sandstorm was spreading from Mongolia to the northern provinces of China, including Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Liaoning and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing. .
The meteorological office said the recent sandstorms that hit Beijing originated in Mongolia, where the relatively warmer temperature this spring and reduced rains resulted in larger areas of bare land, creating conditions favorable for sandstorms. .
Beijing could face more sandstorms in April due to adverse weather conditions this year, the meteorological office said.

