Beijing official says ‘real enemies’ want Hong Kong to be ‘a pawn in geopolitics’ – Times of India
HONG KONG: The main representative of the Chinese government in Hong Kong said on Saturday that those trying to make the city a “geopolitical pawn” were the “real enemies” and that Beijing was the real defender of the city’s special status .
Luo Huining, Director of Hong Kong China Liaison office, told a forum that the financial hub, a former British colony ceded to China in 1997, remains one of the most competitive economies in the world, the South China Morning Post reported.
“Those who try to make Hong Kong a geopolitical pawn, a tool to curb China, as well as a bridgehead to infiltrate the mainland, are destroying the foundations of one country, of two systems,” said Luo, saying reference to the formula agreed upon Britain returned the city with the aim of preserving its freedoms and its role as a financial hub.
“These are the real enemies of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability,” he said, without identifying any individuals or groups.
Luo said the decision Communist Party was “the creator, the leader, the implementer and the defender of a country, of two systems”.
Despite these assurances, many Hong Kong residents have expressed concern in recent years over what they see as Beijing’s attempts to restrict its freedoms.
China denies it.
The liaison office did not respond to calls outside of regular business hours to confirm the content of the speech and did not immediately respond to questions sent by fax.
Unease among many Hong Kong residents increased in 2014 when pro-democracy protesters took to the streets to demand universal suffrage. Protests snowballed again in 2019, sparked by opposition to judicial reform that many saw as a threat to their way of life.
Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last June, stifling the pro-democracy movement and raising new concerns about the city’s prospects.
Supporters of the law say it restored order and improved the outlook for the city’s economy, which Luo said was one of the most competitive in the world despite fears it could deteriorate under Chinese domination.
