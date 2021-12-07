World
Beijing: four Chinese military planes enter Taiwan defense zone – Times of India
TAIPEI: In another case of growing military threats to Beijing, at least four Chinese military planes collided with TaiwanAir Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), marking the fifth intrusion this month.
As reported by Taiwan News, two People’s Liberation Air Force (PLLA) Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew over the area. southwest of ADIZ.
In response to the Beijing incursion, Taiwan sent out planes and issued radio warnings while deploying air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes, the Ministry of National Defence (MND) informed.
Meanwhile, 13 Chinese military jets made incursions this month into Taiwan’s identification zone, including seven spotting jets and six fighter jets, Taiwan News reported.
It came as Beijing claimed sovereignty over the Democratic Island and stepped up military incursions into Taiwan.
Taiwan is a democracy of nearly 24 million people located off the southeast coast of mainland China.
Although it has been governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that “Taiwan independence” means war.
On June 1, the Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with autonomous Taiwan and pledged to break any attempt at formal independence on the island.
In other recent developments, the French National Assembly will also vote on a resolution to support Taipei’s participation in international forums, Taiwan News reported.
