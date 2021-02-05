Beijing accuses Ofcom of being ‘manipulated by anti-Chinese forces’ after TV license revoked

Ofcom revoked the license to broadcast Chinese state-owned television station CGTN – Getty

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN pushed back Ofcom’s decision to revoke its UK broadcasting license, accusing the regulator of being “manipulated by far-right organizations and anti-Chinese forces.”

State media said in a statement it was disappointed with the decision and that its 18-year broadcasts in the UK were a public service.

Ofcom on Thursday revoked CGTN’s license after finding it was “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” violating rules that require organizations broadcasting in the UK to exercise editorial control over the programs it airs and not to be controlled by political bodies.

The decision can be challenged in UK courts, although the CGTN has not indicated whether it plans to do so. Although CGTN has been taken off the UK airwaves, the organization is still able to post content on Western social media and on its own website.

Western politicians, including in the UK, have grown increasingly concerned about the risks of disinformation and espionage posed by the expansion of Chinese state media overseas.

Indeed, during the past year, three Chinese considered to be intelligence agents of the Chinese Ministry of State Security arrived in the United Kingdom under the false pretext to work for state media, revealed the Telegraph.

China has invested billions of dollars in strengthening its presence in overseas state media, state-controlled media including CGTN, Xinhua and China Daily, establishing offices and broadcast centers in large cities, including London.

Efforts gathered pace after leader Xi Jinping in 2016 urged state media “to tell China’s stories well.”

Chinese state media, government officials, and embassies have also proliferated on Western social media seeking to present China’s narrative on a range of global issues, from human rights abuses in Xinjiang to the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some platforms, such as Twitter, have started labeling accounts as “Chinese state-affiliated media” or “Chinese government account”.

In January, Twitter locked the account of the U.S. Embassy in China for a tweet that defended Beijing’s policy towards Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

This material published by Chinese state media is generally intended for audiences outside of China, as platforms like Twitter and Facebook are banned in the country by government censors, who tightly control news and information.

CGTN is an English-language broadcaster, part of a family of channels linked to China Central Television (CCTV) headquartered in Beijing and overseen by the country’s cabinet, overseen by the ruling Communist Party.

Ofcom is expected to “soon conclude separate sanction proceedings against CGTN for impartiality, fairness and privacy violations,” the regulator said in a statement.