Behind the lens: photographing the chaos and confusion of 9/11

Throughout my career in photojournalism, it was rare to find out who the people in my photographs were. For routine assignments, press photographers may ask subjects for their names and other information, which is important for captions.

The rush to capture the event and the pressure of deadlines to submit the photos often does not allow photojournalists to stop and talk to their subjects, certainly not when they have the responsibility of documenting a disaster like the 11 September.

It is often impossible or dangerous to do so.

But an image of September 11, 2001, taken for Agence France-Presse (AFP), was different.

On the day of the World Trade Center attacks in New York, I photographed a woman covered in dust after one of the towers fell.

She went on to become one of the iconic photos of September 11.

It was the only image I took of her as people took refuge in the lobby of a building against the giant cloud of dust and debris that had shrouded the area after the first tower collapsed.

She was dressed in business attire, dust obscured the color of her clothes and boots, her collar reflected the light in the hall. Her arms were outstretched as if she was gesturing to me.

The image is yellow in tone; it was not intentional. I had my camera set for sunlight and the interior artificial lights added a yellowish tint. Later that day in the rush to file the photo I didn’t correct the color cast and when I saw it printed I noticed how the color seemed to convey a sense of doom, a feeling of dread.

The second after taking the picture, I saw her being helped by other people up a flight of stairs, presumably to a safer place. I thought I wouldn’t see her again after that.

But in the days and weeks after September 11, I wondered who she was.

Photographing September 11

It was a day that could only be described as completely chaotic.

An AFP photographer called me to tell me that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We both assumed it was a small private plane.

I got on a subway train during the morning rush hour from my Manhattan apartment at City Hall station. The train ride seemed to take forever, longer than the usual half hour.

There were delays on the New York subway, most likely caused by the emergency in Lower Manhattan at the time.

I finally got to the town hall after about 50 minutes.

Downstairs, I saw hundreds of people standing and looking at the Twin Towers, a few blocks away. The upper floors of the two towers were on fire at the time. I hadn’t heard of the second plane crashing into the south tower, so I was very confused.

I took several photos of the crowds and towers and walked over to take more.

I headed south and could see huge crowds of people running north away from the buildings. There was a constant roar of sirens as emergency vehicles raced towards the area.

As I approached the towers and shot at one of the buildings, I heard a loud roar, like a train, followed by thick clouds of dust and smoke. The first tower had collapsed.

I was a few blocks from the World Trade Center, photographing the towers as they collapsed.

Smoke was rising in a haze between the buildings around me, people were coming out of the clouds. Then it turned dark, dark as night, as denser smoke and dust filled the air, making it difficult to see.

I walked to a nearby office building where I could see a policeman bringing people in and joining them to escape the smoke.

A few people stood in the hall, shock and confusion on their faces. A minute later a woman walked in, completely covered in dust. I instinctively photographed her and walked back outside.

Some of the smoke had then cleared. It looked like it had just snowed. Everything – the street, the buildings, the cars and even the people – was completely covered in light gray dust.

It was eerily quiet as people walked through the rubble.

I continued to capture the scene, taking pictures of people helping each other and trying to get out of the area. A city bus pulled up to let people get on without taking tickets. I photographed a man walking through the rubble in a business suit, still holding his briefcase. This would become the second widely used photograph of mine as of this day.

The days that followed

A few months later, in early March 2002, an AFP editor in the Washington, DC office called me to tell me that they had found the woman in the photo.

Her name was Marcy Borders. His family had seen the image, which had been published in several newspapers, magazines and on websites around the world. They found a phone number for AFP’s Washington office and confirmed the woman’s identity to an editor.

I was working in the New York office and was amazed to learn that we now knew who the woman in the photo was.

I realized I wanted to meet her.

Michel Moutot, who was the AFP bureau chief in New York – where I worked – and I made an appointment with Borders in his apartment in Bayonne, New Jersey, on March 8, 2002.

While I thought it was amazing and amazing to meet this person I had photographed on this historic day, I was also relieved to see that she was doing well physically.

There had been so much death and destruction that day, hearing the story of one survivor was uplifting.

Borders had had a difficult life until she got a job in 2001 with Bank of America, whose offices were in one of the Twin Towers. Her life seemed to be moving in the right direction.

But that all changed on September 11 – a plane crashed into the North Tower. She was working on the 81st floor and managed to escape before the building collapsed.

We listened intently, trying to absorb it all. I took some pictures in his apartment; she had a small American flag attached to the outside of her front door.

She seemed very affected by the experience, afraid to even hear the sound of an airplane, so afraid of tall buildings that she vowed not to return to Lower Manhattan.

It was sad to see her so scared. It seemed unfair that she lost her job because she would have a hard time getting over her fear of entering a tall building again.

I met her once again in a TV interview but we did not stay in touch. Over the years, I have seen interviews with her in the media on the birthdays of September 11.

I took hundreds of shots that day, but Borders’ photo is the one that appears in various publications every year on September 11.

The image reminds me of how chaotic and confusing that day was. I’m surprised I got through it without being hurt.

Her story is one of the thousands who survived September 11. Maybe people can relate to this because it shows a person trying to cope with the chaotic situation they find themselves in.

For a lot of people, I think the photo humanizes the experience.

I was very sad to learn that Marcy passed away in August 2015 from stomach cancer.