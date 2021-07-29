Behance Adds Patreon-Style Subscriptions to Support Creators | Committed

In one of the most significant changes to come to the platform since its inception , Behance presents . Starting today with a small group of about two dozen artists, Adobe enables creators to offer access to premium projects, live streams and source files. in exchange for a monthly fee. The company says creators can set their own subscription price, and it’s up to them to decide what people get in return for their financial support. You’ll see prompts to help creators across the platform, including when you watch live broadcasts.

For Adobe, this is obviously another way for the company to monetize one of its products beyond its Creative Cloud subscriptions and standalone software offerings. Equally important here, however, is the fact that the company offers creators, many of whom rely on Behance to showcase their work, a way to make money.