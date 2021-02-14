Before the Sahel summit, where are France and the G5 countries?

The leaders of five Sahelian countries in West Africa and their French counterpart will hold a summit this week to discuss the fight against armed groups in this unstable region.

The heads of state of the so-called G5 Sahel countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – will converge on the capital of Chad, N’Djamena, while French President Emmanuel Macron will attend virtually.

Conflict in the western part of the Sahel, largely between state forces and armed groups linked to ISIS (ISIS) and al-Qaeda, has ravaged the semi-arid strip south of the Sahara Desert for much of the past decade, causing a major humanitarian crisis. .

Nearly 7,000 people have died as a result of worsening fighting last year, according to data from the Armed Conflict and Locate Events Data project. At the end of January, the United Nations warned “relentless violence” has displaced more than two million people inside the country, up from 490,000 at the start of 2019.

France has 5,100 soldiers stationed across the Sahel, alongside UN, American and European partners. At the summit, he is expected to announce a withdrawal of 600 troops from Barkhane, his military operation in the region.

But what other issues should be on the agenda for the Monday and Tuesday talks, and how has the conflict evolved since the last major Sahel summit in the French city of Pau?

A year ago in Pau, France research reaffirm the support of the Sahel countries in the face of rising anti-French sentiment and double its military solution to the region’s crisis. According to this approach, he assigned additional troops to Barkhane; pledged to implement an intelligence exchange agreement and integrated military command structure with the G5 countries; and said he would step up intervention in the “three borders” region, the point of the three countries joining Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger which has seen the most intense fighting.

During a speech to troops in France last month, Macron hinted that the measures taken in Pau had worked and touted 2020 as “a year of results in the tri-border region.”

For the future, he declared that he would attend the “new summit and the structuring decisions with a course which remains unchanged: stability and victory against the terrorists”.

However, an International Crisis Group (ICG) report earlier this month called for a “course correction” in France’s approach, noting that many of its international donors – and even some French officials – are “Disappointed” by the results of Macron’s strategy so far.

“In areas where there have been significant victories against terrorist groups, things have not returned to normal,” said Hannah Armstrong, ICG senior consultant analyst for the Sahel and lead author of the report, at Al Jazeera. “The idea was to get rid of the terrorist and then the state can be deployed – it really isn’t.”

Armstrong said anti-French sentiment, one of the issues Macron tried to tackle in Pau last year, had not improved significantly. On January 20, Malian forces dispersed a crowd of protesters against the French military presence in the country with tear gas.

“I think that the leaders of the Sahel are in a very difficult position, where they can to a certain extent be caught between what France wants and what their populations want,” she added.

Another divergence with France’s plan for the region has also come from the desire of some Sahelian leaders to negotiate with armed groups, which France says should not be on the agenda.

On February 4, the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso said the country was seeking to enter into peace negotiations with armed groups operating in the north and east of the country. Last year, former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita entered into similar negotiations.

It is likely that the issue will now be discussed with leaders at the summit.

One thing that seems to have worked in France’s favor since last year is that Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin – a branch of Al Qaeda in the Sahel – and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, once united in their campaign against the French, began to fight. An intelligence source told Al Jazeera that the battles could be turf wars over the trafficking routes, but whatever the reason, it has weakened both sides.

There have also been reports of successful French operations that neutralized large numbers of fighters, although at least one of those announcements was marred by allegations that an air raid targeted a wedding ceremony in Mali and not a group of fighters. However, it is possible that this is part of a disinformation campaign waged by armed groups.

“The situation in the Sahel has clearly worsened over the past year,” Judd Devermont, Africa director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, DC-based think tank, told Al Jazeera.

“The much heralded initiatives of the Pau summit so far have been disappointing. The Coalition for the Sahel [aimed at bringing together Sahel countries and international partners] is hardly seen as a breakthrough and the Takuba working group is only expected to become fully operational this year.

Another novelty of French strategy over the past year, Takuba represents part of France’s attempt to share part of the military burden with its European partners and to justify the expected withdrawal of troops. It will see up to 150 special forces from EU countries deployed to the region, with the Czech Republic, Estonia and Sweden having already sent troops.

“The reduction [in troop numbers] likely reflects French domestic politics, where a small majority oppose operations in Mali, as well as lingering anti-French sentiments among Sahelians, ”Devermont added. “France can also count on European countries, through Takuba, to make up for any adjustment in Barkhane’s total troop presence.

Human Rights Watch released a statement on Friday urging Sahelian nations to respond to frequent allegations throughout 2020 of atrocities by security forces in Sahel countries.

“Heads of state meeting in Chad should pledge to protect the rights of civilians and detainees and to investigate alleged abuses during counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region,” the statement said.

Whatever the evolutions of the military strategies of France and the G5 countries at the next summit, the causes of the crisis remain complex, analysts have long warned that factors such as underdevelopment, the effects of climate change and the tensions between breeding and breeding. must be addressed.