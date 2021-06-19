World
Before CCP centenary, Xi Jinping administers loyalty pledge to top leaders – Times of India
BEIJING: Ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, the president Xi Jinping, who became its leader on par with founder Mao Zedong, publicly administered a pledge of loyalty to senior party leaders calling on them to follow the “core leadership” and strive for the country’s modernization and national rejuvenation.
Since Xi took power in December 2012, he has been officially declared a “leader” of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).
In front of the 25-member Politburo, which included the No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, during a visit to an exhibition at the recently opened CCP Museum in Beijing on Friday, Xi administered the pledge which was broadcast by public television channels.
With over 90 million members, the CPC, which was founded by Mao in 1921, has remained the ruling party since the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. The centenary celebrations will take place on July 1 and the party has planned many events, including a military parade.
The party celebrates its centenary amid growing global hostility towards China over the origin of Covid-19, allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.
Xi, 67, who succeeded his predecessor Hu Jintao in December 2012, quickly consolidated his position as the head of the party, the powerful army and the presidency was given the title of “grassroots” leader suppressing the collective leadership.
In his speech at the exhibition, Xi called on CCP members to draw strength from the party’s history and strive for China’s modernization and national renewal.
He said: “It is necessary for them to strengthen their awareness of the need to maintain political integrity, to think in general terms, to follow the core of the leadership and to stay in alignment with the leadership of the central party”, did he declare. Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xi is originally expected to retire like his predecessors after his second term in 2023, but is expected to continue for life as the highest legislature in the National People’s Congress (NPC) amended the Constitution in 2018, removing two terms. five-year term, paving the way for his lifelong term in office.
He also administered the pledge, which said, “It is my will to join the Chinese Communist Party, to maintain the party program, to observe the Party Constitution, to fulfill my duties as a party member, to execute party decisions, strictly observe party discipline, keep party secrets. , be loyal to the party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life and be ready at any time to sacrifice everything for the party and the people and never betray the party. ”
The exhibition, “Staying Faithful to the Founding Mission,” opened Friday at the newly inaugurated CCP Museum in Beijing ahead of the CCP’s centenary. In his speech, Xi said party members should remain confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and always follow the CPC Central Committee closely in terms of thinking, political and action orientation.
“The history of the party is the most vivid and convincing manual,” Xi said.
Efforts should be made to educate and guide party members and officials to stay true to the party’s original aspiration and founding mission, Xi said.
More than 2,600 photos and 3,500 artifacts on the history of the party are on display at the exhibit.
