BBC apologizes for interview with Cory Booker Impostor

The BBC has apologized and opened an investigation after it aired an interview with a man posing as Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey.

The network said in a press release that the unidentified man was interviewed on the “Newshour” radio show last Friday, adding that the appearance appeared to have been a “deliberate hoax”.

The statement said the BBC had apologized to Mr Booker and the company was looking into “what was wrong” to make sure it didn’t happen again.

The interview was broadcast once, live at 3 p.m. EST and primarily in the United States and a handful of other locations around the world, a BBC spokesperson said Thursday. A second edition of “Newshour,” which aired at 4 p.m., also aired in the United States and around the world, but without the interview, he said.