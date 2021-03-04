BBC apologizes for interview with Cory Booker Impostor
The BBC has apologized and opened an investigation after it aired an interview with a man posing as Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey.
The network said in a press release that the unidentified man was interviewed on the “Newshour” radio show last Friday, adding that the appearance appeared to have been a “deliberate hoax”.
The statement said the BBC had apologized to Mr Booker and the company was looking into “what was wrong” to make sure it didn’t happen again.
The interview was broadcast once, live at 3 p.m. EST and primarily in the United States and a handful of other locations around the world, a BBC spokesperson said Thursday. A second edition of “Newshour,” which aired at 4 p.m., also aired in the United States and around the world, but without the interview, he said.
Mr Booker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
The BBC spokesman confirmed that an apology was made on Monday on the ‘Newshour’ show, but declined to comment when asked how the man was booked for the show and whether the company had been in contact with him since.
When the interview aired last week, several listeners tweeted their concerns about the show, featuring the impostor discussing the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia. .
“Listening to the @bbcworldservice Newshour on @wnyc and trying to figure out how they did an entire interview with someone they introduced as Senator Cory Booker, who I’m pretty sure didn’t was certainly not Senator Booker, and hadn’t realized it, ” said a woman.
At least one other person responded directly to the BBC on Twitter saying, “I don’t know who the BBC World Service just interviewed on Newshour about US relations with Saudi Arabia, but it certainly wasn’t Senator Cory Booker.”
Another woman tweeted at Mr Booker on Friday asking if the lawmaker was on the show. “Someone looking nothing like you and without your speaking style was pretending to be you today,” she said.
Mr. Booker, a Democrat, is no stranger to the subject the impostor brought up. In 2019, he voted in favor of the resolutions disapprove of arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The year before, Mr. Booker had called Mr. Khashoggi’s death “appallingAnd said he joined colleagues on the Foreign Relations Committee in calling for sanctions against anyone involved in this “horrific” act.
Stories of pranksters and imitators making their way into news programs are not uncommon.
Last December, an animal rights activist claiming to be the CEO of Smithfield Foods conducted an interview with Maria Bartiromo, host of Fox Business “Mornings With Maria”. At the end of the show, Ms. Bartiromo released a public correction saying, “It looks like we’ve been punked.”