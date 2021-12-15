Bayer faces German class action lawsuit over Monsanto deal

Hundreds of investors say Bayer misled them about the economic risks of the $ 63 billion acquisition, according to a law firm.

Bayer faces a billion-dollar investor class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of US seed maker Monsanto, specialist law firm Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft said on Wednesday.

Tilp said he represented more than 250 institutional investors and a large number of private investors who believed Bayer had misled them about the economic risks of the $ 63 billion acquisition and were seeking damages.

The lawsuits are worth more than one billion euros ($ 1.13 billion), the law firm said.

Tilp said he believed Bayer had misled shareholders about the risks of pending lawsuits in the United States related to the weedkiller Roundup containing glyphosate, which was introduced to the company during the Monsanto acquisition in 2016.

Bayer said all of the complaints were unfounded.

“Bayer has complied with the law and its disclosure requirements,” the group said. “So we will defend ourselves.

In the United States, Bayer is defending itself against thousands of lawsuits brought by Roundup users over the suspected carcinogenic effect of the weedkiller. Bayer has always rejected this.