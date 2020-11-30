Battles won and lost against AIDS contain valuable lessons for managing COVID-19

November 30 (IPS) – World AIDS Day this year still finds us at the heart of another pandemic ?? COVID-19[female[feminine. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has swept the world, devastating health systems and devastating economies as governments introduce drastic measures to contain the spread. It is not since the HIV / AIDS pandemic of the 1990s that countries have faced such a common health threat.

This explains why UNAIDS chose the theme ??Global solidarity, shared responsibility?? for World AIDS Day this year.

Infectious diseases like these remain a major threat to human health and prosperity. About 32.7 million people have died of AIDS-related illnesses in the past 40 years. At the time of writing this article, 1.4 million people had already died of COVID-19 in just one year.

These diseases require incredible expertise, collaboration and dedication from all levels of society to track, understand, treat and prevent.

The response to HIV / AIDS has unfolded on a much longer trajectory than COVID-19. But it is, in some ways, a shining example of what can be achieved when countries and people work together. The work of organizations such as World Health Organization, UNAIDS and the International AIDS Society help coordinate the rapid sharing of information and resources between health care providers and communities.

the Global Fund and PEPPAR mobilized resources that helped reduce morbidity and mortality in low- and middle-income regions. AIDS-related deaths have declined worldwide 39% since 2010.

These groups and others have also fought against high drug prices that would make drugs inaccessible to many developing countries. In South Africa, epicenter of the HIV epidemic, a day’s supply of the simplest antiretrovirals cost around R250 in 2002. Today easier and more palatable processing, once a day fresh a few rand.

Collaboration and coordination has also meant that drugs have been developed and tested in populations around the world. And once available, global guidelines and training opportunities ensure that the delivery and quality of healthcare is standardized.

Many of these accomplishments did not come without a fight. Dedicated and sustained activism, at the political and community level, was needed to bring down the price of medicines in the South and is constantly needed to ensure an inclusive distribution of resources.

The corollary is also true ?? the areas in which the world continues to struggle arise mainly where there is a lack of solidarity and agreement. These include a lack of political support to implement evidence-based protection mechanisms for vulnerable or stigmatized populations. For example the legalization of homosexuality. The result is continued but preventable HIV infection and associated mortality.

These lessons must be taken into account as the world prepares for the next phase of dealing with COVID-19. All interventions that have helped contain and manage HIV and AIDS are essential to ensure that no country, no matter how developed, and no population, especially those who face stigma and struggle. to access health services, are not left behind.

Build on existing systems

Lessons learned from HIV and AIDS can be used to inform the COVID-19 response because the challenges are similar.

Numerous ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials are taking place in several countries, including South Africa. The ability to conduct these studies, including clinical staff and trial sites, is well established through decades of HIV / AIDS research. There are fears that developing countries may be excluded from access to an effective COVID-19 vaccine. But global mechanisms are now in place to prevent this and, instead, to encourage and enable global solidarity, some of which has been championed by the response to HIV / AIDS.

the Access to COVID-9 (ACT) -Accelerator tools, created by the World Health Organization in April 2020 in collaboration with many other global organizations, governments, civil society and industry, are committed through the pillar known as Covax, to equitable distribution COVID-19 vaccine as well as diagnostic tests and treatments. These global institutions and mechanisms require continued support.

With the deployment of an effective vaccine, the end of COVID-19 may soon be in sight. For HIV, vaccine development has been more complex and disappointing. The global community must remain committed to promoting access and support for the many incredible prevention and treatment options that are available. The unprecedented effort of private industry in the COVID-19 vaccine response highlights what can be achieved when all interested parties are engaged. Vaccination efforts against HIV and tuberculosis require a similar effort.

These are not the only pandemics the world will face. In fact, there are strong predictions that the emergence of new pandemics will increase in the future. This is due to the effects of globalization, climate change and the proximity to wildlife.

The best hope for humanity is not to lose sight of what these pandemics are costing us in terms of loved ones, in terms of freedom and economically. We must now collectively prepare in all countries and at all levels of society. These preparations must be based on lessons learned from HIV / AIDS and re-learned from COVID-19.

Social solidarity

The success of the global response to current and emerging pandemics will depend on the ability of the least vulnerable to recognize their shared responsibility and respond to these calls.

An important truth about the HIV epidemic is that it does not discriminate. No infectious disease recognizes political boundaries, and everyone is at risk of being infected or affected. If nothing else, because of this, we must continue to work together on a global scale knowing that “no one is safe until everyone is safe”.

Carey Pike, executive research assistant at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation contributed to this article.

Linda-Gail Bekker, Professor of Medicine and Deputy Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Center at the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.