Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge.

LVIV, Ukraine — With Russia and Ukraine engaged in an information war that is at times as intense as the clashes on the battlefield, attempts to capture losses and victories by either side are obscured by the fog of conflict and the work of powerful propaganda machines.

Nearly two weeks into the war, it is clear that Russia has failed to seize and control almost any major cities or population centers—including the prize targets of Kyiv, in the center of the country, and Kharkiv in the northeast. Odessa, a vital port city in the south, is bracing for an assault but the Russian land advance in that direction has been repeatedly thwarted.

Still, the Ukrainian government is presenting a picture of Russian losses that is both staggering and hard to verify.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine’s military claims to have killed more than 12,000 Russian soldiers. In its latest daily update on Tuesday, the military said that it had shot down or destroyed 48 Russian airplanes and 80 helicopters; captured or destroyed 303 tanks and hundreds of mechanized vehicles and cars; taken out two Russian naval vessels, including a warship; and blown up dozens of fuel tanker and mobile missile launching systems.