Bat Research Group Failed To Submit Virus Studies Quickly, NIH Says
The National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday that a nonprofit group under fire from some Congressional Republicans for its research collaborations in China failed to quickly report on the results of studies on the growth of bat coronaviruses in mice.
In a letter to Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky, the NIH said the group, EcoHealth Alliance, had five days to submit all unpublished data from work conducted under a multi-year grant awarded to it in 2014 for research. The organization’s grant was canceled in 2020 under President Trump’s administration during his feud with China over the origins of the coronavirus.
In recent months, NIH officials have dismissed allegations – sometimes in heated exchanges with Republicans in Congress – that the coronaviruses studied with federal funding could have produced the pandemic. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the NIH, published a declaration Wednesday evening reiterating this rebuttal.
“The natural bat coronaviruses studied under the NIH grant are genetically very distant from SARS-CoV-2 and probably could not have caused the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in the press release. “Any statement to the contrary is patently false. “
EcoHealth Alliance has come under intense scrutiny due to its collaboration on coronavirus research with researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is located in the city where the pandemic began.
EcoHealth Alliance has come under intense scrutiny due to its collaboration on coronavirus research with researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is located in the city where the pandemic began.
Controversy has drawn attention to experiments conducted by EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology with NIH funding
Last month, The Intercept, an online publication, has published 900 pages of papers related to NIH grants to EcoHealth Alliance for research. The documents provided details of experiments designed to provide new information about the risk that bat coronaviruses pose to trigger new pandemics.
In some of their experiments, the researchers isolated bat coronavirus genes that encode a surface protein, called a tip. Coronaviruses use the spike protein to bind to host cells, the first step in an infection. The spike protein locks onto a cell surface protein called ACE2.
According to the published documents, the researchers then engineered another bat virus, called WIV1, to transport spike proteins from other bat coronaviruses. They then ran experiments to see if the modified WIV1 viruses attached better to ACE2 on cells.
Such experiences rekindled a debate that has been going on for years about the kind of research that is just too dangerous to conduct, whatever information it may provide. Experiments that can equip viruses with new abilities – sometimes referred to as “gain of function” – have given rise to particular concern.
In 2019, the National Institutes of Health deployed the “P3CO framework” to research on “improved potential pandemic pathogens”.
NIH Senior Deputy Director Dr Lawrence Tabak wrote in the letter to Representative Comer that the agency has determined that the research proposed by EcoHealth Alliance does not meet the criteria for further review in this setting “because these coronaviruses of bats had not been shown to infect humans.
But, “out of caution,” Dr Tabak wrote, the agency had added requirements for the EcoHealth Alliance to inform it of certain results of the experiments.
Dr Tabak noted that in one line of research, researchers produced mice that were genetically engineered to produce the human version of the ACE2 protein on their cells. Infecting these animals with coronaviruses could potentially give a more realistic idea of the risk viruses have of infecting humans than simply using boxes of cells.
The NIH demanded that the EcoHealth Alliance notify the agency if the modified viruses were found to grow 10 times faster or faster than WIV1 without their new spike proteins.
In some experiments, it turns out that viruses grew rapidly.
“EcoHealth did not report this finding right away, as required by the terms of the grant,” wrote Dr Tabak.
The NIH also sent Representative Comer a final progress report that EcoHealth Alliance submitted to the agency in August.
In the report, the researchers describe finding that the WIV1 coronaviruses designed to transport spike proteins were more virulent. They killed infected mice at higher rates than the WIV1 virus without spikes from other coronaviruses.
The dossier was submitted late, the NIH said, nearly two years after the specified 120-day deadline from the completion of the work. “The delayed reporting is a violation of the terms and conditions of the NIH grant award,” said Renate Myles, a spokesperson for the agency.
Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center who called for more research into the origins of the pandemic, said the revelations raised serious questions about the risks of investigating viruses from animals, called zoonotic viruses.
“In my opinion, some of this research on potential pandemic pathogens poses unacceptable risks,” he said. “In addition to asking if EcoHealth has adhered to current regulations, we need to honestly ask what research should be done in the future to best minimize zoonotic and laboratory-associated pandemic risks. “
And Michael Imperiale, a virologist at the University of Michigan, said the NIH letter raised questions about how the agency assessed potentially dangerous research and shared it with the public – a need critics have been pointing to for years. . “First and foremost, I think this again underscores the need for transparency in how the NIH looks at these experiences,” he said.
Some Congressional Republicans have been asking for more information for months, suggesting research was behind the pandemic. In a statement, Representative Comer asserted that “thanks to the hard work of Republicans on the Oversight Committee, we now know that US taxpayers’ money funded research into the gain of duty at the Wuhan lab.”
Dr. Tabak’s letter did not include any mention of “gain in office” research.
Representative Comer also accused Dr Collins and Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, of potentially misleading the committee, vowing that the GOP panel “will spare no effort as we seek the truth for the American. people on how taxpayer dollars may have been associated with the start of this pandemic. “
Ms Myles rejected the claim that the EcoHealth experiments were a search for job gain. She admitted that the findings in mice were “somewhat unexpected”. But Ms Myles said the agency had reviewed the research outlined in EcoHealth’s progress report and said it would not have triggered a review under the more stringent protocols for P3CO studies.
“The bat coronaviruses used in this research have not been shown to infect humans, and the experiments were not expected to reasonably increase transmissibility or virulence in humans,” she said.
Mr Kessler, the spokesperson for EcoHealth, said that none of the coronaviruses studied by the group were genetically similar enough to the virus behind Covid-19 to have played a role in the start of the pandemic.
On a Web page released Wednesday evening, the National Institutes of Health provided additional details about the viruses in the EcoHealth experiments, demonstrating that they were not closely related to SARS-CoV-2.
Bats are home to thousands of species of coronavirus, and since the start of the pandemic, researchers have sought the closest relatives of SARS-CoV-2 that infect animals. They found several coronaviruses that are much more closely related to SARS-CoV-2 than to WIV1.
The analysis, wrote Dr Tabak in his letter, “confirms that the bat coronaviruses studied under the EcoHealth Alliance grant could not have been the source of SARS-CoV-2 and the pandemic of Covid-19 “.
