Bat Research Group Failed To Submit Virus Studies Quickly, NIH Says

The National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday that a nonprofit group under fire from some Congressional Republicans for its research collaborations in China failed to quickly report on the results of studies on the growth of bald coronaviruses. – mouse in mice.

In a letter to Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky, the NIH said the group, EcoHealth Alliance, had five days to submit all unpublished data from work conducted under a multi-year grant awarded to it in 2014 for research. The organization’s grant was canceled in 2020 under President Trump’s administration during his feud with China over the origins of the coronavirus.

In recent months, NIH officials have dismissed allegations – sometimes in heated exchanges with Republicans in Congress – that the coronaviruses studied with federal funding could have produced the pandemic. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the NIH, published a declaration Wednesday evening reiterating this rebuttal.

“The natural bat coronaviruses studied under the NIH grant are genetically very distant from SARS-CoV-2 and probably could not have caused the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in the press release. “Any statement to the contrary is patently false. “