Business

Barry Jenkins offers first take a look at ‘Underground Railroad’

Photo of admin admin Send an email 7 hours ago
0 26 Less than a minute


On social media, the director shared a brief teaser for the present, which relies off the 2017 Pulitzer-winning Colson Whitehead novel of the identical title.

The nine-episode collection stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton.

It tells the story of a lady named Cora (Mbedu) who escapes a Georgia plantation and makes a run for freedom, discovering alongside the best way that the rumored Underground Railroad is a actuality.

Oscar-winner Jenkins directed everything of the collection, which doesn’t but have an official premiere date.

Source link

Tags
Photo of admin admin Send an email 7 hours ago
0 26 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Photo of ‘The Voice’ returns tonight with a virtual audience and an audition to inspire your soul

‘The Voice’ returns tonight with a virtual audience and an audition to inspire your soul

21 hours ago
Photo of Chris Pratt can go from the well-known Chrises, based on Twitter

Chris Pratt can go from the well-known Chrises, based on Twitter

22 hours ago
Photo of The very last thing Europe wants: one other Greek debt disaster

The very last thing Europe wants: one other Greek debt disaster

22 hours ago
Photo of Trump is not killing the bull market. Here is why

Trump is not killing the bull market. Here is why

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button