Barry Jenkins offers first take a look at ‘Underground Railroad’

On social media, the director shared a brief teaser for the present, which relies off the 2017 Pulitzer-winning Colson Whitehead novel of the identical title.

The nine-episode collection stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton.

It tells the story of a lady named Cora (Mbedu) who escapes a Georgia plantation and makes a run for freedom, discovering alongside the best way that the rumored Underground Railroad is a actuality.

Oscar-winner Jenkins directed everything of the collection, which doesn’t but have an official premiere date.