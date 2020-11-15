Barrels of Hurricane Iota towards Central America

Hurricane Iota, turned into a Category 1 storm, moved closer to Central America on Sunday as countries reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Eta nearly two weeks ago braced for another system major storm.

“It is strange that the wind speed is similar and also in the same area as that affected by Eta,” said Dennis Feltgen, spokesperson and meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane Iota is expected to make landfall along the Nicaraguan and Honduran coast by Monday evening as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm continued to “intensify rapidly”, according to a 4pm Sunday advisory. It was about 285 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Nicaraguan-Honduran border, and moved west at nine miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds 90 mph