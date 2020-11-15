Barrels of Hurricane Iota towards Central America
Hurricane Iota, turned into a Category 1 storm, moved closer to Central America on Sunday as countries reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Eta nearly two weeks ago braced for another system major storm.
“It is strange that the wind speed is similar and also in the same area as that affected by Eta,” said Dennis Feltgen, spokesperson and meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hurricane Iota is expected to make landfall along the Nicaraguan and Honduran coast by Monday evening as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm continued to “intensify rapidly”, according to a 4pm Sunday advisory. It was about 285 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Nicaraguan-Honduran border, and moved west at nine miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds 90 mph
The impact of the storm will be felt “long before the center reaches land,” Feltgen said.
Catastrophic winds, along with potentially deadly rising water levels, could affect parts of the Nicaragua-Honduras coast. Heavy rains are expected through Friday in parts of Central America and could lead to intense flooding and landslides in higher areas. The storm is about to weaken as it moves through mountainous terrain, the center said.
Forecasters have warned that damage from Hurricane Iota could exacerbate the destruction caused by Hurricane Eta in Central America.
More than 60 deaths have been confirmed throughout Central America from Hurricane Eta. In Guatemala, rescuers feared more than 100 people were killed after the storm cut part of a mountain slope that crushed several houses in the village of Quejá.
Many people were left homeless after a number of structures were damaged or destroyed, Mr Feltgen said. “The refuge is going to be a problem.”
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, scheduled to end on November 30, has seen record activity: 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes. Meteorologists have exhausted the list of 21 names used each season, turning to the Greek alphabet to name the systems. The last time the Greek alphabet was used was in 2005, which saw 28 storms strong enough to be named.
