Barilla Foundation report highlights need for food companies to align with sustainability goals

A new report, Fixing the Business of Food, calls for aligning business practices with the SDGs. Credit: Busani Bafana / IPS

September 16 (IPS) – Amid growing famine, half of the world’s population lives with unhealthy diets, a third of agricultural produce lost due to post-harvest events, and waste, poverty in farming communities, a pandemic that exposed food’s vulnerability to external shocks and unsustainable food production, the Barilla Food and Nutrition Foundation has released a report that presents guidelines for the private sector to fulfill its role in transforming global food systems.

The Fix Food Report was released on September 16, 2021, a week before United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), the largest and most urgent forum to date, bringing together representatives from all sectors of the food system to make food production, packaging and distribution more sustainable.

The report recognizes that food businesses are part of a larger and more complex system. However, although they cannot solve the crisis in food systems on their own, these companies have an important role in food choices, reduction of food loss and waste, sustainable food production and poverty eradication.

He adds that they can contribute to the transformation of food systems by integrating Sustainable development goals (SDGs) in their business practices through a 4-pillar framework. The framework includes beneficial products and strategies, sustainable business operations and internal processes, sustainable supply and value chains, and good corporate citizenship.

“Incorporating the principles of sustainability into the objectives and activities of the company is not easy. This requires rethinking the business purpose, management systems, performance measures and reporting systems, ”the report says.

As part of its publication, BCFN officials hosted a webinar on repairing the food trade. It brought together some of the world’s leading research institutes and food experts, including the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment (CCSI) at Columbia University, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN) and the Santa Chiara Lab (SCL) of the University. from Siena.

“To rebuild better, the time has come for a big reset, and to achieve that we need to reset the agendas of the food industry and the financial sector to help the agri-food sector be a game-changer for a positive impact on the ecosystem. and society as a whole, ”said Guido Barilla, President of the Barilla Group and of the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN).

According to the report, while food companies now recognize the scale of the global food crisis, many governments appear to be ignoring this reality. He adds that the UNFSS aims to change this point of view “urgently”.

“Businesses should look inward and align with sustainable practices, including the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity, should be accountable for these behaviors, including detail, should adjust internal management systems, promotion systems, compensation systems, evaluation systems, to ensure not only rhetorical alignment in an annual report, but operational alignment in business practices, “a said Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

In addition to the 4-pillar framework, the Fixing the Business of Food report also lists 21 standards for more sustainable food systems. These guidelines include measures for sustainable business operations and accountability.

World Business Council for Sustainable Development Chief Executive Officer Diane Holdorf urged food companies to embark on ambitious action on transforming food systems.

The CEO-led Council, which consists of 200 companies working for sustainable food systems, challenged its members to sign a corporate declaration towards this goal.

“For example, business leaders are committed to contributing to the transformation of the food system by implementing actions in their businesses, value chains and different parts of sectors that are so important in food and l ‘Agriculture. To, for example, scale up science-based solutions, to deliver investments in research and innovation that support the transformation we need to see. “

Holdorf said processing included every part of the process, “from seeds to fertilizers, agriculture, processing, sales and trade, transportation, consumption, nutrition and ensuring access for people. farmers and others along the chain leading to actions to help improve livelihoods. . “

The report calls for technical, financial and other support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Peter Schmidt, Director of International and European Affairs for the Food, Beverage and Catering Union, says this support is essential for the successful alignment of the private sector with the SDGs.

“Most of these initiatives are led by multinationals, and that’s okay, that’s great, and we really appreciate this practice. I fully support them, but at the same time, we have real difficulties in explaining SMEs. What does it mean when we talk about the issue of sustainability? ” He asked.

“I invited several people from the corporate sector and asked a CEO of a company team producing organic cheese: ‘Do you know anything about the SDGs? The United Nations 2030 Agenda? Are you familiar with the code of conduct that was launched as part of the Frankfurt strategy by the European Commission? ‘ and the answer was: not really. I think this shows how important it is that we deepen this level. It is the backbone of the food industry, of the processing sector. If we don’t integrate them, I’m not sure we can be successful in the transformation process, ”he said.

For more than a decade, the Barilla Food and Nutrition Foundation has engaged in cutting-edge research, hosted high-level think tanks, and contributed to discussion – and action – on transformation of food systems.

Foundation representatives say that during this time they have witnessed a shift in the concept of sustainability, including steps taken by industry leaders to align with the SDGs, but many more. work is needed to achieve transformation of food systems.

“Food is more than a commodity. It is a public good at the heart of our societies, our cultures and our lives. Food actors can and should play a role in making this change, ”said Barilla.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram