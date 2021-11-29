Barbados set to become republic, abandoning British queen

Barbados is on the verge of becoming a republic, replacing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and severing centuries-old ties with the British crown on the occasion of the Caribbean nation’s 55th anniversary of independence from vis-à-vis the United Kingdom.

Prince Charles of the United Kingdom arrived in Barbados on Sunday evening as the country prepares to replace the Queen with Sandra Mason, a former governor general who will also be the island’s first president.

This decision will not have major effects on the international relations of the country, the position of the queen at the head of the state being symbolic.

The role that Mason, who was elected Last month through a joint session of the country’s House of Assembly and Senate, the positions will also be largely ceremonial, behind Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

A statue of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy Horatio Nelson was vandalized a day after the government of Barbados said it wanted to impeach Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom as head of state [File: Nigel R Browne/Reuters]

But proponents of the transition say the withdrawal of the British Queen as head of state from Barbados sends a powerful message – and takes the island further away from the colonial system that previously ruled it.

“Tonight is evening!” read the headline on the front page of the Barbados Daily Nation newspaper.

A celebration including Barbadian music and dance will begin at 8:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT), with Mason’s inauguration just after midnight – coinciding with Barbados’ Independence Day on Tuesday.

The moving republicanism – which local leaders have described as the “logical next step to full sovereignty” – was announced last year in the annual Throne Speech.

“The time has come to put our colonial past completely behind us,” said Mason, who delivered the speech on Mottley’s behalf in his then role as governor general. “Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. “

In the capital Bridgetown, the Barbadians prepare the celebrations of their new republic. Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, is expected to deliver a speech stressing that the warm relations between the island and the UK will continue despite the constitutional change.

“I’m glad. We’re alone now without a King or Queen of England,” Nigel Mayers, 60, who sells oranges in the city center, told Reuters news agency. complete after independence. “

Prince Charles of the United Kingdom speaks with Barbados President-elect Sandra Mason upon arrival at Grantley Adams Airport in Bridgetown on November 28 [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Barbados will remain a republic within the Commonwealth, a grouping of 54 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

But his withdrawal from the monarchy will bring the number of Commonwealth kingdoms – countries which continue to have the Queen as head of state – to 15, including Jamaica, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Papua New Guinea.

The last country to relinquish the crown was Mauritius from the Indian Ocean in 1992.

Experts said the Barbados move could fuel republicanism in other areas of the Commonwealth, especially in Jamaica, where the two main political parties support a complete break with the monarchy.

Joe Little, editor-in-chief of London-based Majesty magazine, said the Barbados decision was a “natural progression” on a trend that began with Queen Elizabeth’s reign in 1952.

“I think inevitably this is the one that will continue, not necessarily under this current reign but under the next – and probably accelerate,” he told AFP news agency.

Island of nearly 300,000 inhabitants, Barbados gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1966.

The country had been under British control since the 1620s, as British colonists turned it into a sugar colony dependent on the labor of thousands of African slaves until emancipation in 1834.

This brutal story in Barbados and other Caribbean islands has sparked calls for redress from the UK.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to Barbados’ economy, which depends on tourism, and some locals say people are more concerned about this than the impending constitutional change.

“I think everyone is more concerned about their dollar today and what that means for tomorrow, especially with the rising prices of things,” Laurie Callender, information technology specialist at Reuters, told Reuters. 43 years. “People are talking about it more, in my opinion. “