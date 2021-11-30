Barbados abandoned the Queen and immediately declared Rihanna a national hero
Barbados declared itself the world’s newest republic on Tuesday, officially severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family.
TO midnight ceremony in its capital Bridgetown, the Caribbean island nation has installed Dame Sandra Mason as its new president and head of state. Mason had previously been Governor General, Elizabeth’s official representative in the country.
“Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail for her maiden voyage,” Mason said noted after taking the oath. “May she weather all storms and land our country and our citizens safely on the horizons and shores that await us.”
Barbados announced its intention to become a republic last year, ending nearly 400 years of British presence in the country.
It has been an independent nation since 1966, but the Queen had been officially head of state, as she still does for Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Jamaica, among other nations.
His eldest son, Prince Charles, was present at the ceremony, observing the British monarch’s royal flag lowered and then replaced.
Charles was awarded the Barbados Order of Freedom, telling the new country that his mother wished them luck.
He also spoke out against the British colonial history of slavery in the country, which had been one of England’s original colonies for slaves.
“From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever sullies our history, the people of this island have forged their way with extraordinary force,” Charles said in his speech.
“Tonight you are writing the next chapter in your nation’s history,” the prince said.
After swearing allegiance to the new president, Prime Minister Mia Mottley made sure that one of the first official acts of the new republic was to honor one of their most famous native daughters: singer Rihanna.
The music superstar, who was appointed ambassador in 2018 and was present at the ceremony on Tuesday, was declared the National Heroine for “having dominated the imagination of the world by the pursuit of excellence, with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to her land native. “
“May you continue to shine like a diamond,” the Prime Minister said.