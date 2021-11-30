Barbados abandoned the Queen and immediately declared Rihanna a national hero

Randy Brooks / AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, receives the new colors at the nation’s republic proclamation ceremony in Bridgetown on Tuesday.

Barbados declared itself the world’s newest republic on Tuesday, officially severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family. TO midnight ceremony in its capital Bridgetown, the Caribbean island nation has installed Dame Sandra Mason as its new president and head of state. Mason had previously been Governor General, Elizabeth’s official representative in the country. “Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail for her maiden voyage,” Mason said noted after taking the oath. “May she weather all storms and land our country and our citizens safely on the horizons and shores that await us.”

Barbados announced its intention to become a republic last year, ending nearly 400 years of British presence in the country. It has been an independent nation since 1966, but the Queen had been officially head of state, as she still does for Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Jamaica, among other nations. His eldest son, Prince Charles, was present at the ceremony, observing the British monarch’s royal flag lowered and then replaced.

“Yours is a story in which every Barbadian, young and old, can take the greatest pride – inspired by what came before him and confident in what lies ahead.” You are the stewards of your heritage, steadfast craftsmen of your destiny!

Charles was awarded the Barbados Order of Freedom, telling the new country that his mother wished them luck. He also spoke out against the British colonial history of slavery in the country, which had been one of England’s original colonies for slaves. “From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever sullies our history, the people of this island have forged their way with extraordinary force,” Charles said in his speech. “Tonight you are writing the next chapter in your nation’s history,” the prince said.

Rihanna at the republic ceremony on Tuesday morning