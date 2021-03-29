Bangladesh Welcomes New High Yield Biofortified Zinc Rice

Credit: HavestPlus

DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 29 (IPS) – The Bangladesh National Seed Board has approved the release of the country’s newest biofortified zinc rice variety: BRRI dhan100. This latest variety of zinc rice was developed by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI). HarvestPlus assists BRRI in crop development and production of biofortified zinc rice breeding seeds.

According to BRRI Managing Director Dr Muhammad Shahjahan Kabir, it was crucial to release the 100th variety – BRRI dhan100 – in the Mujib year – declared to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the founding chief of Bangladesh, Bangobondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

the Government of Bangladesh declared the year 2020 – 21 year Mujib from March 2020 until December 2021.

This new variety of zinc rice has a zinc content of 25.6 milligrams per kilogram of rice. The rice is thin and not sticky when cooked, compared to previous varieties of zinc rice. The average yield is 7.7 metric tonnes per hectare after trials were conducted at 10 locations across the country.

The lifespan of this variety is 148 days and is approved for cultivation in the boro season, which is the dry season for irrigated rice planted from December to early February and harvested between April and June.

Dr Kabir said: “’BRRI dhan100′ has a higher efficiency than that of BRRI dhan29 and the lifespan is similar to that of BRRI dhan28, which reflects our long-standing aspirations. BRRI dhan29 is one of the most popular non-biofortified mega strains. “

He added: “Our plan is to make this variety popular with farmers very soon to increase production on the one hand and provide nutrition on the other.”

BRRI dhan100 is the preferred trait of high yielding farmers and the preferred trait of consumers of thin, non-sticky grain. Other varieties of zinc rice for the boro season are BRRI dhan74 which has a medium fat kernel with a high yield, and BRRI dhan84 with a medium-slender kernel. Rice is a staple food in Bangladesh.

Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Islam, Chairman of the National Seed Board, said, “I hope this will be a popular variety. Most of the calories, protein and minerals in the diet of the country’s poor come from rice. Rice is readily available to them.

Harvestplus will conduct demonstration and awareness activities for farmers for this variety and ultimately promote it for commercialization.

Zinc deficiency contributes to stunted growth and loss of appetite, lowers immunity, and increases the risk of diarrheal disease and respiratory infections. About 36% of children under five in Bangladesh do not get enough zinc in their diet.

According to the World Bank, Bangladesh loses over USD 700 million in GDP per year due to the human and productive impacts of vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

HarvestPlus improves nutrition and public health in Bangladesh by promoting biofortified rice which can provide more zinc in the diet. HarvestPlus works with the BRRI and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to develop zinc rice since 2004.

In 2013, BRRI successfully developed and commercialized the world’s first biofortified zinc rice variety, BRRI dhan62, with support from HarvestPlus.

HarvestPlus has been working on the promotion and distribution of zinc rice, reaching over 24.54,000 Bangladeshi households directly since 2013 through its core program and three main projects: the Enhancing Nutrition Services to Improve Maternal & Child Health project ( ENRICH) (2016-2020); the Bangladesh Initiative to Improve Nutrition Security and Governance (BIeNGS) project (2018-2022); and the Biofortified Crops Marketing Program (CBC) (2019-2022).

* CGIAR is a global agricultural research partnership for a future of food security. Its science is carried out by its 15 research centers in collaboration with hundreds of partner organizations

