Bangladesh: UN makes Nepal and Bangladesh a group of developing countries – Times of India
DHAKA: The A The General Assembly adopted a landmark decision resolution graduate three nations, including Bangladesh and Nepal, from the category of least developed countries (LDCs) to the group of developing countries, a major milestone demonstrating the significant progress of countries in terms of development
The YOUNG adopted the resolution at its 76th session. The three countries that have obtained authorization for reclassification are Bangladesh, Nepal and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. ”
“All three countries will graduate from the PMA category after an exceptionally extended preparatory period of five years (the standard period is three years) to enable them to prepare for graduation while planning a post-Covid-19 recovery. and by implementing policies and strategies to reverse the economic and social damage suffered by the shock of Covid-19, ”the UN said on Wednesday.
“The UNGA adopts a historic resolution to move Bangladesh out of the LDC category. What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our independence … Realization of the national aspiration and the Prime Minister’s vision for 2021 “, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, Rabab Fatima, tweeted Wednesday.
“This is a historic milestone in Bangladesh’s development journey. This is a reflection of the progress made over more than a decade. People from all walks of life are part of this success ”, declared Thursday the Minister of Finance AHM Mustafa Kamal, quoted by the newspaper Daily Star.
Currently, there are a total of 46 countries on the LDC list, according to the United Nations Committee on Development Policy (CDP). According to the UN, a per capita income of $ 1,230 is one of the conditions required for the transition to a developing country. pti
