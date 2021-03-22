World
Bangladesh: several dead, thousands of houses burned as fire sweeps through Rohingya camp – Times of India
DHAKA: A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in years.
Video and photographs showed a fire ravaging the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazaar. Black smoke floated over the burning barracks and tents as people scrambled to retrieve their belongings.
“Fire departments, rescue and response teams and volunteers are on the scene trying to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further,” said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in Cox’s Bazar.
Mohammed Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladeshi government refugee official, said authorities were trying to control the blaze.
Rohingya refugees in the camps said many houses had been set on fire and several people had died, but neither the authorities nor UNHCR could confirm the death toll. The cause of the fire has not been established.
More than a million Rohingya live in camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 following a military crackdown which UN investigators say was carried out with “intent genocidal “- accusations deny Myanmar.
Zaifur Hussein, a 50-year-old refugee who escaped the blaze but lost his home and was taking refuge with friends, said he believed dozens may have been killed and the fences around the camps made it difficult to escape.
“When we were in Myanmar, we faced a lot of problems… they destroyed everything,” he said. “Now it has happened again.”
Snigdha Chakraborty, Bangladeshi director of Catholic Relief Services, said she was concerned about the lack of medical facilities in the area.
“Medical facilities are basic and burns require sophisticated treatment, and hospital beds are already partly occupied with COVID-19 patients,” she said. “There will probably be fatalities because the fire is so big.”
A Rohingya leader from Cox’s Bazar, a piece of land bordering Myanmar in southeastern Bangladesh, said he saw several dead bodies.
“Thousands of huts have been burnt down,” Mohammed Nowkhim told Reuters.
Another large fire swept through the camp in January, destroying homes but causing no casualties.
The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high and Monday’s fire was the largest yet, said Onno Van Manen, national director of Save the Children in Bangladesh.
“This is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a few days ago, we lost one of our health facilities in another fire,” he said.
UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilized hundreds of volunteers from neighboring camps for the support operation, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment.
Video and photographs showed a fire ravaging the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazaar. Black smoke floated over the burning barracks and tents as people scrambled to retrieve their belongings.
“Fire departments, rescue and response teams and volunteers are on the scene trying to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further,” said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in Cox’s Bazar.
Mohammed Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladeshi government refugee official, said authorities were trying to control the blaze.
Rohingya refugees in the camps said many houses had been set on fire and several people had died, but neither the authorities nor UNHCR could confirm the death toll. The cause of the fire has not been established.
More than a million Rohingya live in camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 following a military crackdown which UN investigators say was carried out with “intent genocidal “- accusations deny Myanmar.
Zaifur Hussein, a 50-year-old refugee who escaped the blaze but lost his home and was taking refuge with friends, said he believed dozens may have been killed and the fences around the camps made it difficult to escape.
“When we were in Myanmar, we faced a lot of problems… they destroyed everything,” he said. “Now it has happened again.”
Snigdha Chakraborty, Bangladeshi director of Catholic Relief Services, said she was concerned about the lack of medical facilities in the area.
“Medical facilities are basic and burns require sophisticated treatment, and hospital beds are already partly occupied with COVID-19 patients,” she said. “There will probably be fatalities because the fire is so big.”
A Rohingya leader from Cox’s Bazar, a piece of land bordering Myanmar in southeastern Bangladesh, said he saw several dead bodies.
“Thousands of huts have been burnt down,” Mohammed Nowkhim told Reuters.
Another large fire swept through the camp in January, destroying homes but causing no casualties.
The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high and Monday’s fire was the largest yet, said Onno Van Manen, national director of Save the Children in Bangladesh.
“This is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a few days ago, we lost one of our health facilities in another fire,” he said.
UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilized hundreds of volunteers from neighboring camps for the support operation, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment.
Source link