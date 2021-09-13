Bangladesh reopens schools after 18 months of COVID shutdown

Dhaka, Bangladesh – For the first time in 18 months, Adnan Hasan finds himself dressed in his school uniform – a crisp white shirt and blue pants – and stands in line.

The fifth-grader, wearing a mask, waited outside the arched door of the Udayan School in the capital Dhaka on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of children in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms after 543 days – l one of the longest coronavirus shutdowns in the world.

As the children waited to enter Udayan School, two workers stood at the door, handing out hand sanitizer to those entering, while the other checked their temperature with a thermometer.

Many Bangladeshi children returned to their classes after 543 days[Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

The last time Hasan walked through that gate in March of last year, he was not in line and his temperature was not checked. They also did not need to wear a mask.

But the pandemic changed everything, forcing millions of children like him around the world to stay at home.

In a report released last week, UNICEF warned that prolonged school closures during the COVID crisis were exacerbating “alarming inequalities” for more than 430 million children in South Asia.

“School closures in South Asia have forced hundreds of millions of children and their teachers to switch to distance learning in a region where connectivity and accessibility of devices is poor,” said the principal. UNICEF regional George Laryea-Adjei in a statement.

“As a result, children have suffered huge setbacks in their learning journey. “

Now that he was back to school, Hasan was thrilled.

“I cannot describe in words what it feels like to return to my school,” he told Al Jazeera. “I meet all my friends after ages. It’s good.”

Many schools welcomed their students with candy and flowers [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

“No alternative to in-person lessons”

Like Hasan, thousands of primary and secondary school students in Bangladesh have returned to their classrooms, some in Dhaka decorated with balloons and ribbons.

Many schools greeted their students with candy and flowers as the children enthusiastically hugged each other.

Education Minister Dipu Moni warned on Sunday against any lax application of security measures in schools.

“Students in grades one to four and six to ninth will attend classes once a week for an initial period of three weeks,” she said.

Moni said those who have to take public exams at the end of grades 5, 10 and 12 will attend classes every day, adding that all other classes will resume gradually.

According to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Operators Association, only 41 percent of its 169 million people own smartphones, and students in rural districts suffer most from the lack of high-speed internet.

A study by the Bangladeshi NGO BRAC found that around 56% of the country’s students were not logged into online classes or registered during the pandemic.

“For these disadvantaged students, there is no choice but to attend classes in person to get the lessons. So I think the government made a very good decision by reopening the schools, ”educator Syed Md Golam Faruk told Al Jazeera.

Almost 97% of teachers and staff nationwide have been vaccinated, government says [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

The students also agreed.

“Yes, there were online courses. We were even promoted to the next class through our online exams. But there is no alternative to face-to-face lessons, ”Zarif Raihan, a student at Monipur High School in Dhaka, told Al Jazeera.

“We attend classes to see our friends, chat with them, hang out in the school canteen or on the school grounds. We don’t go to classes just for the sake of learning. Unfortunately, online courses have taken away all of the fun part of learning, ”he said.

Raihan said: “Things have changed a lot [since the pandemic], but the joy of being on the school premises remains the same.

Opening with caution

Bangladesh recorded 51 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 26,931. With 1,871 new infections recorded, the total number of infections is over 1.5 million.

To reopen schools, nearly 97% of teachers and staff nationwide have been vaccinated, according to the government.

School authorities are also taking a number of precautionary measures.

The students were responsible for ensuring hygiene and maintaining a distance from their peers in the classrooms. The benches that previously accommodated four to five students now only accommodate two at most. They were also prohibited from bringing homemade food to the scene.

Students in a classroom keeping a distance between themselves, in Dhaka [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

Syeda Akhter, the principal of the Narinda government high school in Dhaka, told Al Jazeera that they strictly follow the health guidelines and protocols issued by the government.

“We measure the temperature of each student at the entrance to the school. We also make sure they wash or disinfect their hands. In the classroom, students should sit three feet apart to maintain social distancing, ”Akhter said.

Sheikh Sharok Ahmed, the principal of the Mars Laboratory school in the capital, said they allow 50% attendance in the classroom.

“We are organizing four teams instead of two regular teams, so that all students can be accommodated,” he told Al Jazeera.

Ahmed said the rate of coronavirus infection in the country was declining and hoped schools would return to normal soon.

“The government has mentioned a warning that if infection rates increase, schools could be closed again. But I hope the situation will improve, ”he said.

The joy and enthusiasm of students and teachers, however, contrasted with some parents who fear that a hasty reopening could put their children at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“The infection rate has decreased compared to July or August when we witnessed the third wave of coronavirus. But COVID is still there and I don’t feel comfortable sending my kids to school, ”Mahbubul Haque, father of an eighth grader, told Al Jazeera.

High school mother Shahnaz Begum disagreed.

“Because of the school closure, our children were frustrated. They were all locked inside houses and became addicted to their devices. This school opening is a blessing for them, ”she said.

Educator Faruk also believes that reopening the schools will do more good than the fears of harm expressed by parents.

“The school closure in Bangladesh was one of the longest in the world. There was no choice but to open schools, as the prolonged closure during the pandemic worsened inequalities for millions of children across Bangladesh, ”he said.