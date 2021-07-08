Bangladesh records record 201 COVID deaths in single day as cases rise

Bangladesh reported 201 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest toll since the pandemic began in March of last year.

It was the first time that the death toll had crossed the 200 mark in a 24-hour cycle in the South Asian nation of some 165 million people, bringing the total death toll to 15,593.

The previous one-day record of 164 deaths was recorded on Monday. The first week of July saw 1,090 deaths, which is also the highest of any week in the pandemic in the country.

A total of 11,162 people have also been diagnosed with the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,775,568, officials said on Wednesday.

With coronavirus cases and deaths reaching new records, Bangladesh extended a strict national lockdown for an additional week on Monday.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in neighboring India, is behind the surge in infections in Bangladesh, overwhelming its healthcare system and raising fears of a medical oxygen crisis.

The variant hit Bangladesh’s border regions in the northern and southwestern regions last month and is now spreading rapidly in urban and rural areas of the country.

Most active variant

Tahmina Shirin, director of the Dhaka-based Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Al Jazeera that they found the Delta variant in 78% of the total samples sequenced during the last month.

The IEDCR first detected the Delta variant in Bangladesh on May 8. The following month, they discovered that the variant already had community transmission in the country.

While border districts with India including Dinajpur, Chapainawabganj, Pirojpur, Khulna and Satkhira first witnessed the proliferation of the Delta variant, it has now started to dominate transmission in Dhaka as well, Shirin said. .

“We believe the strict lockdown has helped slow the spread of the Delta variant, but it hasn’t been able to stop it completely,” she said.

Shirin said people who received two coronavirus vaccines were also found to be infected with the Delta variant.

“Our best chance to fight this variant is always to get ourselves fully vaccinated,” she said.

Only 3 percent of the population of Bangladesh received both doses of the vaccine.

After a promising start earlier this year, the country’s vaccination program took a hit after India, facing a deadly second wave of the virus, stopped exporting AstraZeneca injections.

The vaccination schedule, however, was rejuvenated over the weekend after Bangladesh received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States and two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Experts worried at the start of the festivities

Experts, meanwhile, are worried and fear the worst in the coming days as two potential “super-spreading” events – the famous cow market and Eid al-Adha – are around the corner.

Before the Muslim holiday each year, a number of makeshift camps spring up mainly in Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram where cattle traders from across the country sell the sacrificial animal. Millions of people frequent these markets.

The two largest cities are also experiencing an exodus of millions taking trains, buses, ferries and private vehicles to reach the countryside to celebrate the festival with their families.

Bangladeshi infectious disease expert Be-Nazir Ahmed told Al Jazeera that the government should extend the strict lockdown, which ends on July 14, until Eid al-Adha.

“The government should also prevent cattle traders from coming to the capital from the countryside, especially from districts bordering India where COVID infections are at their peak,” he said.

Ahmed said if the lockdown is relaxed and people are allowed to move around, the country could see “a major COVID explosion” after the Eid al-Adha festival.

“The number will be huge. We will be facing a situation like that in India just a few months ago, ”said Ahmed, former director of disease control at the Bangladesh Health Services Branch (DGHS).

DGHS spokesman Nazmul Islam said government policymakers were aware the situation could worsen if the lockdown was eased ahead of the Muslim holiday.

“If the current trend of cases continues, the strict lockdown could be extended,” he said.

Islam said the government is currently focusing on increasing the number of hospital beds and ensuring an adequate workforce in COVID-19 hospitals.

“In addition, we are also looking at the need to establish field hospitals, especially outside Dhaka,” he said.