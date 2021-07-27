Bangladesh records one-day records for COVID cases and deaths

Officials say 15,192 new infections and 247 deaths have been reported as the country battles a wave after the Eid al-Adha festival.

Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in a single day amid a strict lockdown imposed to contain the spike in infections.

The government’s Health Services Branch said on Monday that 15,192 infections and 247 deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1,179,827 and the death toll to 19,521 since the start. of the pandemic in March of last year.

The new record is in line with warnings from health experts that the outbreak could worsen when authorities relaxed health restrictions for more than a week on July 13 to allow people to travel ahead of the Muslim celebration of the Eid al-Adha festival.

Bangladeshi family returns to Dhaka after Eid al-Adha celebration [Monirul Islam/EPA]

Tens of thousands of people traveled from major cities to their home villages on crowded ferries and buses before the government reimposed the lockdown for another two weeks, closing offices, transportation, factories and shopping centers until August 5.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque called the situation “more difficult” as nearly 90 percent of hospital beds are occupied.

He called on everyone to follow health guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus.

He said the government will recruit 8,000 health workers, including 4,000 doctors, to further improve health services and boost the nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign.

A COVID-19 patient sits in a vehicle outside Chittagong Medical College Hospital in Chattogram, Bangladesh [Mohammad Shajahan/Anadolu Agency]

Some 2.6 percent of Bangladesh’s 160 million people have so far been fully immunized, while 1.09 percent have been partially vaccinated, according to statistics from the Our World in Data website.

An alarming increase in seasonal dengue fever gives authorities yet another health problem to contend with.

As the Delta variant spreads, Bangladesh has also recorded another Rohingya death from COVID-19 at its refugee camps in the southern district of Cox’s Bazar.

The latest figure brings the total number of Rohingya COVID-19 deaths to 27 in the world’s largest refugee camps, while 12 more cases brought the total number of infections to 2,355, according to reports.

Bangladesh is currently home to more than one million stateless Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017.

At the same time, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said in a statement Monday that the government had decided to allocate nearly 47 million Bangladeshi taka ($ 555,149) and 9,475 metric tons of rice to the people affected by the virus across the country as humanitarian aid.