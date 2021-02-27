World
Bangladesh has ‘no obligation’ to accept stranded Rohingya refugees, minister says – Times of India
DHAKA: Bangladesh has “no obligation” to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for nearly two weeks in Andaman Sea with aid from neighboring India, business minister says foreigners from Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen.
Indian Coast Guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to get Bangladesh to take them away, Indian officials said on Friday.
But Momen told Reuters on Friday evening that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingya’s home country, to accept them.
“They are not nationals of Bangladesh and in fact they are nationals of Myanmar. They were found 1,700 km (1,100 miles) from the maritime territory of Bangladesh and therefore we have no obligation to take them, ”said Momen, who is in the United States. States.
“They were located 147 km (91 miles) from Indian territory, 324 km (201 miles) from Myanmar,” he said by phone, adding that other countries and organizations should take care of the refugees.
Indian Foreign Ministry officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said Thursday India was “in talks with the government of Bangladesh to ensure their safe repatriation.”
The Indian Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment on the acceptance of refugees on Indian soil.
A senior Indian official, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media, said India plans to help the refugees with food and water, but that she was not planning to take them ashore.
New Delhi has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, which sets out the rights of refugees and the state’s responsibilities to protect them. It also lacks a law protecting refugees, although it currently hosts more than 200,000, including some Rohingya.
Over a million Rohingya refugees from predominantly Buddhist Myanmar live in swarming camps in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled after the Burmese military carried out a deadly crackdown in 2017.
Traffickers often lure Rohingya refugees with promises of work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, expressed concern this week over the missing boat.
India said Thursday that around 47 of the boat’s occupants were in possession of identity cards issued to them by the UNHCR office in Bangladesh, claiming they were displaced Burmese nationals.
No “ global contract ” to help refugees
The refugees drifted into international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh on February 11 in hopes of reaching Malaysia.
They were under Indian aid and surveillance on Saturday as officials held talks to return them to Bangladesh, said the senior Indian official who is not authorized to speak to the media.
The boat, which left the huge Cox’s Bazar refugee camp, carried 56 women, eight girls, 21 men and five boys.
Many survivors, according to Indian officials, were ill and suffering from extreme dehydration from lack of food and water after the boat’s engine failed four days after the start of their journey.
“Has Bangladesh received the global contract and the responsibility to take and rehabilitate all the Rohingya or boat people in the world?” Momen said. “Not at all.”
Momen said UNHCR should also take responsibility as many people on the boat hold ID cards from the UNHCR office in Bangladesh.
“If (the refugees) are UNHCR card holders, why have they allowed traffickers to take their card holders adrift on the high seas, resulting in death?”
UNHCR officials were not immediately available for comment.
