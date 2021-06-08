World
Bangladesh extends lockdown, tightens restrictions – Times of India
DHAKA: The Bangladesh government extended national lockdown for another 10 days and adopted tougher measures restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19.
The lockdown, which ended Monday morning after being extended several times, will now continue until midnight on June 16, reports Xinhua News Agency.
The country’s Cabinet division, in its latest decree, urged relevant authorities to take the necessary steps to keep tourist sites, resorts and communities closed during the period.
The latest lockdown restrictions came amid an increase in the rate of Covid-19 positivity in several border districts in India.
To fight Covid-19, Bangladesh declared a seven-day lockdown starting April 5, which was then extended with strict phased measures until May 30, and extended again until June 6.
Monday, the country General Directorate of Health Services reported 1,970 new cases and 30 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 812,960 and the number of deaths to 12,869.
