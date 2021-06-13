Bangladesh educational institutions will remain closed until June 30 – Times of India

World

Bangladesh educational institutions will remain closed until June 30

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi the government extended the closure during educational institutions until June 30, as the rate of Covid-19 infection has increased dramatically in parts of the country.
The country Ministry of Education announced the decision on Saturday, saying that “all secondary and higher education institutions, including Islamic schools, will remain closed until June 30,” reports the Xinhua news agency.
Previously, the closure had been extended in phases until June 13. The ministry’s notification said the decision was taken on the advice of a technical committee as the pandemic situation worsened in parts of the Indian border country.
The decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teachers, institution employees and tutors, he said.
Online academic activities of all schools and colleges will continue as usual, he added.
In a notification, the country’s Ministry of Primary and Mass Education also said the ongoing closure of all primary and kindergartens had also been extended until June 30.
On March 16, 2020, Bangladesh first announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country in order to stop the spread of the virus.
Since March of last year, the virus has spread to almost all districts in Bangladesh and the total number of cases has risen to 824,486 with 13,071 deaths.




