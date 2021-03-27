Bangladesh deploys border guards after deadly anti-Modi protests

Move comes after several people were killed during protests against a two-day visit by Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Bangladesh has deployed border guards after deadly protests against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rocked the country.

The violent protests, which began on Friday in the capital’s main mosque, Dhaka, have spread to several key neighborhoods in the country, killing five and injuring dozens.

A spokesperson for the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), which also acts as a paramilitary reserve force to maintain law and order, said he deployed troops from Friday evening.

“With the instructions of the Ministry of the Interior and for the benefit of the civil administration, the required number of BGBs has been deployed in different districts of the country,” Lieutenant-Colonel Fayzur Rahman told AFP news agency on Saturday. , without disclosing the figures involved.

Rahman said there were no reports of violence after their deployment.

Modi is in Bangladesh to attend the Golden Jubilee of Independence celebrations and the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founder and father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Rights groups have also called for an end to growing authoritarianism, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Police said four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam, an Islamist group opposed to Modi’s visit, were taken to Chittagong Medical College hospital after violence erupted in Hathazari, a rural town where are based the main leaders of the group.

A supporter of the group was also killed in clashes in the eastern border town of Brahmanbaria, another key stronghold of Hefazat.

Strike call

A spokesperson for Hefazat said tens of thousands of supporters of the group demonstrated on Friday to protest Modi’s two-day visit.

The group also called for nationwide protests on Saturday and a strike on Sunday to protest police actions and shooting at “peaceful” protesters.

“Along with the Golden Jubilee, we are also celebrating the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujib who fought for a secular nation while Modi is intrinsically communal. It [Modi] is criticized in his own country for his uncompromising Hindu nationalist stance, ”Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of international relations at Dhaka University, told Al Jazeera.

Ali Riaz, professor of politics and government at Illinois State University in the United States, told Al Jazeera that there was also widespread discontent among large numbers of Bangladeshis over the unequal relations. between India and Bangladesh.

“It is generally accepted that India has a huge influence on the domestic politics of Bangladesh. The disparaging statements by BJP leaders about Bangladeshis and the discriminatory policies of the Modi government also made matters worse, ”he said.

Modi is set to visit two key Hindu temples in rural districts of southern Bangladesh on Saturday.

Facebook has also been restricted in Bangladesh, a company spokesperson said, after users complained that they had not been able to access the site since Friday afternoon as images and reports of the violence were shared. on social networks.

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said his ministry was not responsible for the shutdown.

“It’s not our decision,” he told AFP, adding that it was up to the police to say what measures they had taken.

“We know that our services have been limited in Bangladesh. We are working to better understand and hope to have full access restored as soon as possible, ”a Facebook spokesperson said.