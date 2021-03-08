Bangladesh bought phone hacking tools from Israel, documents say

Documents obtained by the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit (I-Unit) and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reveal how the Bangladeshi government spent at least $ 330,000 on phone hacking equipment manufactured by an Israeli company, even though both countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Developed by the security company Cellebrite, UFED is a product capable of accessing and extracting data from a wide range of mobile phones. Its ability to hack encrypted phone data worries civil rights activists, who have long called for stricter regulation of its use.

Bangladesh does not recognize the State of Israel, prohibits trade with it and prevents its citizens from going there. The Muslim-majority country officially stands in solidarity with the Palestinians on the grounds that they are denied civil rights and live under Israeli military occupation.

It is not known whether UFED was supplied to Bangladesh directly by the Israeli company or through a subsidiary of Cellebrite based elsewhere in the world, presumably with the intention of obscuring its origins.

In February, Al Jazeera revealed how the Bangladeshi army signed a contract in 2018 to acquire cellphone interception equipment from the Israeli company Picsix Ltd. In February 2019, Bangladeshi officers received training from Israeli experts in the Hungarian capital, Budapest .

Bangladesh’s Defense Ministry said the equipment, a passive cell phone monitoring system called the P6 Intercept, was made in Hungary and purchased for use in United Nations missions – a claim that was rejected by the world body.

The contract mentioned the manufacturer of P6 Intercept as Picsix Ltd Hungary, but no public registration of such a company exists and all Picsix equipment is made in Israel.

Training in Singapore

The latest documents obtained by I-Unit, which Al Jazeera also found on the Bangladesh Home Office website, relate to contracts signed in 2018 and 2019. They come from the Public Security Division, a department the Ministry of the Interior, which is in charge of internal security and whose agencies include the Bangladeshi police and border guards.

The documents explain how nine officers from the country’s Criminal Investigation Department were cleared to travel to Singapore in February 2019 to receive training on UFED to enable them to unlock and extract data from phones. mobile. It describes how Bangladeshi staff would ultimately qualify as Cellebrite Certified Operators and Cellebrite Certified Physical Analysts.

The documents also indicate that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a paramilitary force that has a well-documented record of kidnappings, torture and disappearances, is said to be trained in the use of Cellebrite’s hacking systems as part of an ongoing project that began in 2019 and is expected to be ‘complete in June 2021.

The Bangladeshi government appears to be investing heavily in electronic surveillance systems and the leaked documents also describe the use of a wide range of devices – from WiFi interceptors and surveillance drones to IMSI sensors, a tool that emulates phone towers. cell phone to trick cellular devices into revealing their locations and data.

The latest revelation that Bangladesh’s security services are equipped with highly intrusive devices capable of accessing encrypted phones containing private messages comes amid growing concerns over the country’s human rights record.

Bangladesh has faced international criticism over its Digital Security Act (DSA) of 2018, which gives security forces broad powers to arrest and detain journalists and political activists who criticize the state online .

Last week, ambassadors from 13 countries called for an urgent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed, a writer who died on February 25 after being held for nine months without charge under the DSA for criticizing, on Facebook, the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stop exports to Bangladesh

Eitay Mack, an Israeli human rights lawyer who fights the export of Israeli defense technology that could be used for human rights abuses – including in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protesters in 2019 took to the streets for months – explained how the technologies Bangladesh bought from Israel really are.

“You are able to take all the information about the person’s life, their relationships, their medical records, the names of their friends and in the case of reporters, the name of a source,” Mack told Al. Jazeera.

“In the case of Hong Kong, the police used Cellebrite’s systems to access the phones of 4,000 protesters.”

Cellebrite eventually halted its exports to Hong Kong after a public outcry and legal action by Mack. Now he is doing the same with Bangladesh. On Monday, Mack filed a petition with the Israeli courts, asking them to withdraw the licenses to export Cellebrite and Picsix to Bangladesh.

“Even though a company like Cellebrite or Picsix has branches in Singapore, it’s still under Israeli law,” Mack told Al Jazeera. “As long as the company is owned by Israeli citizens, they need an export license from the Ministry of Defense.”

Mack argued that Israel uses exports of these tools to build relationships with countries with poor human rights records such as Bangladesh, South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is easier to export these tools than, for example, to sell Israeli rifles in Bangladesh. These types of systems are less present and this is how Israel is able to create secret relations with these countries, ”Mack said.

“But it’s important to note that this is not a relationship between the Israeli people and the Bangladeshi people, or the Emirati people. It is a relationship between the Israeli government and the local regime.

“This type of relationship means that Israel is helping local repression in many places around the world.”

I-Unit contacted the Bangladesh Home Office as well as Cellebrite. Neither has provided comments at the time of publication.