Bangladesh: Bangladeshis protest outside British parliament against temple violence – Times of India
LONDON: Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have joined of Indian origin Bengali Hindus during a protest outside the British Parliament on Wednesday demanding that the British government put pressure on Bangladesh take action following recent anti-Hindu atrocities.
Protesters, men, women and children, traveled to London from Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester, Wales and Scotland.
Apart from Communal room they shouted “Stop killing Hindus” and “We want justice” and held signs saying “Stop ethnic cleansing in Bangladesh”.
“There are a significant number of Bangladeshi Hindus living in the UK and we want UK MPs to know what is happening in Bangladesh. We want the UK Foreign Office to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to he is taking action, ”said Himanish Goswami, youth ambassador. for the Hindu Association of Bangladesh (United Kingdom).
They walked down Regent Street, passing puzzled shoppers, to the BBC headquarters where they asked the broadcaster to cover the anti-Hindu riots and questioned its silence, shouting “Bias BBBC”, holding signs saying : “We demand that the BBC and the world’s media investigate and report the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.”
Rumy Haque (48), a Muslim born in Bangladesh, joined the protest. “It happens every year. It is done by Islamist extremists who want Bangladesh to be a Muslim country. I think it has to be funded by Saudi Arabia or Pakistan. There are preachers in Bangladesh who are radicalizing young people. It is an attempt at ethnic cleansing. They want to get rid of all minorities. The majority of Muslims in Bangladesh do not support it but they are too afraid to speak out, “she said.
Bikram Banerjee, born in Kolkata, from Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha UK (BHAS UK), who represents Bengali Hindus in Britain, said: “The BBC is strangely silent, does not say anything about the human rights violations that take place. produce in Bangladesh. But we are UK taxpayers. . Hindu lives matter. We hope that they will fulfill their (responsibility) as a news broadcaster. ”
Bangladesh-born Proshanta Purokayastha, President of BHAS UK, said: “It has been going on since 1946, the administration is taking no action, so we want the UK government to put pressure on Bangladesh, establish dialogue and stop the violence. ”
Shatta Bhowmick (19), a Briton of Bangladeshi descent, said: “It’s a daily thing when we go to the temple in Bangladesh, they spit on us and they always want to convert us to Islam. As a woman, you should dress modestly. My family there has not been able to get out since the violence. The government has shut down the Internet to hide what is going on. I hope the British government can influence Bangladesh. ”
Biplab Roy Chowdhury, who fled at the age of five months to India after his father was killed in 1973 in Bangladesh, told TOI: “Where there were whole villages of Hindus, there was no now has only three or four houses.
More than 150 British Indian organizations sent a joint letter to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Calling on the UK government to condemn the violence and call on the government of Bangladesh to protect Hindu minorities, ensure those responsible are brought to justice, ensure that the government of Bangladesh restore Hindu temples and use of its influence to ensure that Bangladesh fulfills its human rights commitments.
Conservative MP Bob Blackman introduced two first motions in the House of Commons condemning violence.
