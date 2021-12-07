World
Bangladesh: Bangladesh Mantri seeks resolution of Teesta issue and return of Rohingya – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called for a swift resolution of the Teesta water sharing problem. He also asked India to build a road between ‘Mujibnagar’ in India and Dhaka.
Bangladesh has also called on India to ensure the return of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar before they become a huge security problem for the region. Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsh Shringla reviewed bilateral relations with his counterpart Masud bin Momen on Tuesday, starting a two-day visit to Bangladesh, in preparation for the president’s first visit Ram nath kovind, which is scheduled to be in Dhaka on December 16.
A press release from its foreign ministry said that Bangladesh had called for “the early signing of the Teesta Water Sharing Agreement and the Comprehensive and Fair Water Sharing Agreement for other common rivers “during the conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.s meeting with Shringla Tuesday. Shringla is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Minister of Transport and Awami League leader Obaidul on Wednesday. Cuboid.
Shringla was asked to ensure a continuous supply of Covishield, which was purchased “through a memorandum of understanding signed between the Serum Institute of India and BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals of Bangladesh”.
Bangladesh has also called on India to ensure the return of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar before they become a huge security problem for the region. Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsh Shringla reviewed bilateral relations with his counterpart Masud bin Momen on Tuesday, starting a two-day visit to Bangladesh, in preparation for the president’s first visit Ram nath kovind, which is scheduled to be in Dhaka on December 16.
A press release from its foreign ministry said that Bangladesh had called for “the early signing of the Teesta Water Sharing Agreement and the Comprehensive and Fair Water Sharing Agreement for other common rivers “during the conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.s meeting with Shringla Tuesday. Shringla is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Minister of Transport and Awami League leader Obaidul on Wednesday. Cuboid.
Shringla was asked to ensure a continuous supply of Covishield, which was purchased “through a memorandum of understanding signed between the Serum Institute of India and BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals of Bangladesh”.