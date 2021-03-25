World
Bangladesh at 50: booming economy, reduced tariffs – Times of India
GAZIPUR: Bangladesh turns 50 this week as an economic achievement, but also an increasingly repressive de facto one-party state where a cartoon or Facebook post can land you in jail, or worse.
ABM Shamsuddin has been one of the main beneficiaries of the boom. He started his knitwear factory in 1998 with 110 machines and 250 workers. Today, the five factories of the Hannan group supply two dozen European brands and employ more than 10,000 people.
“My annual turnover is $ 100 million,” Shamsuddin, 66, told AFP as his workers sew clothes for German department store Esprit. “I became a hero from scratch.”
Praising the government for building decent infrastructure such as roads, ports and energy facilities, he predicts “a new era of prosperity” for the country of 168 million people.
One of its employees is Ruma, who is part of an army of three million garment workers that has made Bangladesh the world’s second largest garment exporter behind China.
When Ruma’s mother died of diarrhea in the 1980s, she was sent to live with parents where an uncle tore up her books because “education is not for girls.”
She is now earning $ 420 in just a few months. During the Muslim holiday of Eid, she and her husband bring home over $ 1,000 and can spend $ 120 a month to educate their two children.
“I am determined that my children are not deprived of an education,” she told AFP in her two-room concrete house in the dusty industrial town of Gazipur.
When Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 after a brutal war that killed three million people, it was viewed as a “basket case” by US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger.
Over 80 percent of people lived below the poverty line. Famines and military coups were frequent, and most industries, including the huge jute sector, were owned by Pakistani businessmen.
Today, according to Norwegian researcher Eirik G Jansen, who has studied Bangladesh closely for the past four decades, just over 10 percent of people live in extreme poverty.
The production of rice, the main staple food, has more than tripled, while life expectancy has increased to 73 years from 41 years in 1971, according to his latest book “Seeing the end of poverty: Bhaimara revisited”.
Over the past decade, the economy has grown by more than seven percent a year, and GDP per capita has more than quadrupled since 2000.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina |The government of Bangladesh intends to make Bangladesh a “developed country” by 2041.
But activists say democracy is eroding under Hasina, prime minister since 2009 and daughter of slain Bangladesh “father of the nation” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The two are the subject of what critics are calling a growing cult of personality, with murals of their faces spouting across the country.
The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is in tatters, with his leader, Hasina’s rival, Khaleda Zia, in prison for corruption and suffering.
The party says at least 3.5 million of its activists and supporters have been indicted since 2012 on false charges, many of whom are now behind bars.
Hundreds more are missing after being taken care of by security forces, according to BNP.
Authorities are cracking down on criticism, especially online, with “digital security” legislation that rights groups say is being used to arrest hundreds of journalists, activists and others.
One was a writer Mushtaq Ahmed after posting an article and sharing posts on Facebook criticizing Hasina’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahmed, 53, collapsed in a high security prison and died in February, sparking days of protests and clashes with security forces.
Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, 45, was arrested with him and now on bail after 10 months behind bars. He says he was tortured – allegations the authorities denied.
He believes his crime was a cartoon mocking a businessman with close ties to the government. On the advice of his lawyer and human rights activists, he is now in a secret location.
“Am I a free man? I cannot draw. I was tortured for drawing. I was taken from my child for 10 months because I was drawing,” he said.
Hazera Khatun will certainly not be joining the South Asian country’s half-centenary celebrations from Friday.
Seven years ago, she says, her son Sajedul Islam Suman, an opposition activist, was taken away by the notorious Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police unit accused of hundreds of extrajudicial killings. .
“When night falls, I keep looking at the front door. Maybe they dropped my son on the porch, ”she said, wiping away tears as she looked through old photos of her child.
“My son was very fond of the country. He was very patriotic. He wore the national flag, he listened to patriotic songs,” she added.
“I don’t like to hear these songs. This country is no longer ours.”
