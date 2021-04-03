Bangladesh and parts of India look to lockdowns as a wave of cases hit South Asia and more news around the world.

NEW DELHI – As a new wave of coronavirus infections grips the densely populated region of South Asia, is home to a quarter of the world’s populationBangladesh announced a second lockdown on Saturday and officials in Mumbai, India’s largest city, said they were close to declaring one.

Bangladeshi authorities have said the nation of 165 million people will be stranded for a week from Monday to curb the spread of the virus. The country closed its doors for two months starting in March of last year.

Bangladesh recorded nearly 7,000 cases in 24 hours on Friday, the highest since the virus spread in the country last year. The daily death toll was around 50 for the past week, but what particularly alarmed officials was the high rate of test positive, with 24% of viral tests performed coming back positive.

Farhad Hossain, Bangladesh’s minister of state for public administration, told local media that “industries and factories will remain open,” but would operate in shifts and follow strict health protocols. The exceptions appear to be aimed at reducing the economic impact and avoid the kind of exodus of workers this led to a humanitarian crisis in India last year.