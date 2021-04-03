Bangladesh and parts of India look to lockdowns as a wave of cases hit South Asia and more news around the world.
NEW DELHI – As a new wave of coronavirus infections grips the densely populated region of South Asia, is home to a quarter of the world’s populationBangladesh announced a second lockdown on Saturday and officials in Mumbai, India’s largest city, said they were close to declaring one.
Bangladeshi authorities have said the nation of 165 million people will be stranded for a week from Monday to curb the spread of the virus. The country closed its doors for two months starting in March of last year.
Bangladesh recorded nearly 7,000 cases in 24 hours on Friday, the highest since the virus spread in the country last year. The daily death toll was around 50 for the past week, but what particularly alarmed officials was the high rate of test positive, with 24% of viral tests performed coming back positive.
Farhad Hossain, Bangladesh’s minister of state for public administration, told local media that “industries and factories will remain open,” but would operate in shifts and follow strict health protocols. The exceptions appear to be aimed at reducing the economic impact and avoid the kind of exodus of workers this led to a humanitarian crisis in India last year.
Infections have also increased strongly in Pakistan, which has struggled to obtain vaccines for its population, and in India, where a vaccination campaign is only now accelerating – although the country is home to one of the world’s largest suppliers of vaccines.
Just a few weeks ago, India was a major exporter of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and was using it to exert influence in South Asia and the world. But as infections skyrocketed, the country decided to reduce exports and now retains almost all of the 2.4 million doses that the Serum Institute of India, the private company that is one of the world’s largest producers of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced every day.
India reported more than 93,000 new cases on Sunday, its largest single-day increase since September. The one-day digits sometimes contain anomalies, but the seven-day country average new cases, a more reliable gauge, has risen sharply since early March.
Almost half of deaths and new infections in recent weeks traced in the state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, the country’s financial center.
Uddhav Thackeray, the state’s chief minister, warned in a televised speech on Friday that a lockdown was imminent if people continued with their relaxed demeanor. Even when people are vaccinated, he noted, the protection against infection is not absolute.
“The vaccine is like an umbrella in the rain,” Thackeray said. “But what we’re facing right now is a storm.”
As cases escalate, law enforcement officials across India are adopting tough measures, including fining offenders who do not wear masks. India has also expanded its vaccination campaign, now administering more than three million vaccines per day.
But the government’s message is sometimes contradictory, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior officials continue to hold big rallies in several states where local elections are underway.
The government also authorized a huge one month hindu festival move forward on the banks of the Ganges. One million to five million people are expected to participate in the festivities in the city of Haridwar every day, officials say.
In other news on viruses around the world:
On Saturday, Catalonia became the last region of Spain whose authorities defied a government decree that requires a face mask to be worn in all public spaces, including beaches, regardless of whether social distancing can be maintained. Miquel Sàmper, the interior minister of the region, told a Catalan radio station that the regional government thought it was “pure logic” that “when you sunbathe you don’t need to wear a mask ”, although the mask should be worn on the beach if one person has moved around and has been in close contact with others. Regional politicians in the Canary and Balearic Islands, two Spanish archipelagos that are major tourist hubs, also criticized the decree, which the central government took without consulting them first.
Italy entered a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Saturday to deter Easter travel and meetings even as the country’s variant-fueled spike in new infections began to wane, The Associated Press reported. Travel between regions and visits to relatives was limited until Monday. Non-essential stores were closed and restaurants and bars were only open for take out.
San Marino, a microstate surrounded by Italy, feared being left behind in Europe’s vaccination campaign. Now he’s taken a leap forward, with the Sputnik vaccine sent by an unlikely and distant friend.
turkey has begun administer Pfizer-BioNTech injections, the second Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country after the Chinese Sinovac. With the surge in coronavirus infections and the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the government is also reimposing strict social distancing measures, including a ban on large gatherings for traditional meals before sunrise and after sunset.