“Bandits” shoot down Nigerian fighter plane; the pilot survives

Intense gunfire from bandits caused a Nigerian fighter plane to crash in northwestern Zamfara state, but the pilot survived by ejecting from the plane.

The Nigerian Air Force said on Monday that the crash happened on Sunday as the Alpha jet, a light strike aircraft, was returning to base from a mission on the Zamfara-Kaduna border.

The plane “suffered intense enemy fire which led to its crash,” according to an Air Force statement, but pilot Abayomi Dairo managed to eject.

“Fortunately, the brave pilot… successfully ejected from the plane,” said Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet.

“Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under heavy gunfire on the ground from the bandits, was able to escape them and seek refuge in nearby settlements while waiting for the sun to set. “

The pilot found his way to a military base “where he was finally rescued”.

False claim of responsibility

A video of the armed group Boko Haram taking responsibility for the attack circulated online, but it turned out to be false since it was recorded in April.

Boko Haram and its dissident faction, the Province of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), have been carrying out attacks in northwestern Nigeria for years.

But there are also other criminal groups on the move in the region, described by the government as “bandits” specializing in ransom extortion through the mass kidnapping of schoolchildren.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, armed groups have forced nearly 2.4 million people in Nigeria and neighboring countries to flee.

The government is turning more and more to the air force to counter banditry. The Air Force said that over the past two weeks, daily and nightly flights over the states of Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina had “neutralized” hundreds of bandits.

It is the first time that armed groups active in the region have shot down a military plane.

In May, 11 officers, including senior army commander Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, were killed when their plane crashed in bad weather in neighboring Kaduna state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army general first elected in 2015, comes under increasing pressure from allies and critics about his government’s handling of growing security concerns in the most populous country in the world. ‘Africa.