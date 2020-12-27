World
Baluchistan blast dead, seven injured – Times of India
Karachi: At least two people were killed and seven injured in a bomb explosion near a soccer club in Pakistan restless Balochistan province, police said.
The explosion occurred near the Panjgur football club Test area Saturday, killing two people, police said.
The seven injured were admitted to a local hospital, Samaa news reported.
