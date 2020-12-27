World

Baluchistan blast dead, seven injured – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 20 Less than a minute

Karachi: At least two people were killed and seven injured in a bomb explosion near a soccer club in Pakistan restless Balochistan province, police said.
The explosion occurred near the Panjgur football club Test area Saturday, killing two people, police said.
The seven injured were admitted to a local hospital, Samaa news reported.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 20 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Welcome a new year at an old festival in Pakistan

23 mins ago

Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages

3 hours ago

Ten climbers killed in Iran after heavy snowfall

4 hours ago

Japan, Spain, France, Sweden and Canada discover cases of the new variant of the coronavirus.

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button