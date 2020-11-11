World
Bahraini Prime Minister dies: Bahraini Prime Minister dies at 84 | World News – Times of India
DUBAI: Prince of Bahrain Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, one of the prime ministers in the world who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his ouster over corruption allegations died Wednesday. He was 84 years old.
Bahrain’s official news agency announced his death, claiming he was being treated at the Mayo Clinic, without giving further details.
The power and wealth of Prince Khalifa could be seen all over this tiny nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia which houses the 5th Fleet of the US Navy. His official portrait hung on the walls for decades alongside the country’s ruler. He had his own private island where he met foreign dignitaries, with a marina and a park where peacocks and gazelles roamed his lands.
The prince represented an older style of Gulf leadership, which bestowed patronage and favors for the support of the Sunni Al Khalifa family. This style is said to be contested during protests in 2011 by the island’s Shiite majority and others, who protested against him over long-standing corruption allegations surrounding his rule.
Though less powerful and more fragile in recent years, his machinations have still gained attention in the kingdom as a new generation now scrambles for power.
“ Khalifa bin Salman represented the old guard in more ways than his age and seniority, ” said Kristin Smith Diwan, resident researcher at the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute. “ He represented an old social understanding rooted in royal privilege and expressed through personal patronage. ”
