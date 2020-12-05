Bahrain ‘will not allow’ imports from Israeli settlements

The Gulf State disavows earlier comments by the Minister of Commerce who said he had no problem with goods produced in the settlements.

Bahrain will not allow the importation of Israeli goods produced in settlements in the illegally occupied Palestinian territory, the state-run BNA news agency reported on Saturday, refusal of comments made by the Gulf State Minister of Commerce earlier this week.

Bahraini Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani expressed openness imports from settlements, adding that Manama would make no distinction between goods produced in Israel or the occupied West Bank and the Golan Heights.

Al-Zayani was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency that Bahrain “will treat Israeli products like Israeli products … so we have no labeling or origin issues.”

“The minister’s statement was misinterpreted and the ministry is committed to the Bahraini government’s steadfast stance on compliance with United Nations resolutions,” BNA reported on Friday, citing an official source from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalized relations with Israel on September 15 in a US-sponsored deal touted by the Gulf states as made possible by Israel’s suspension of an annexation plan settlements in the West Bank. Most of the world powers deem the plan, which was decided without the Palestinians, illegal.

The United States allows imports from the colonies

According to European Union directives, products from settlements must be clearly labeled as such when exported to EU member countries.

Last month, the Trump administration removed U.S. customs distinctions between goods made in Israel and in the settlements.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said his Bahraini counterpart also denied the comments of the Minister of Industry during a phone call.

“The comments alleged … totally contradicted [Bahrain] position of support for the Palestinian cause, ”said a statement from al-Maliki’s office.

Israel expects trade with Bahrain to be around $ 220 million in 2021, not counting possible defense and tourism deals.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on land captured by Israel in 1967 has long been a stumbling block in the peace process, which is now at a dead end.