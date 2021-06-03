Bahrain offers Pfizer booster to some who received Chinese injections

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Bahrain has started offering a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to some people six months after receiving two injections of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccine mix comes as the Middle Eastern island nation battles its worst wave of the virus despite being one of the best countries in the world in terms of vaccinations per capita.

The government’s BeAware mobile phone app allows people living in Bahrain to sign up for Pfizer or Sinopharm jabs booster shots. However, the government now recommends that people over 50, obese people and people with weakened immune systems receive the Pfizer vaccine, that they have received Sinopharm first.

The Bahraini government and health officials, as well as its embassies abroad, did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday. Sinopharm officials could not be reached immediately.

The Wall Street Journal, in its Thursday edition, quoted Waleed Khalifa al-Manea, Bahrain’s Under Secretary for Health, describing Sinopharm as offering a high degree of protection. But he admitted to offering Pfizer to people with special needs, without explaining why the kingdom made the decision.

The two plans use different technologies. Injections from Pfizer, a so-called “mRNA vaccine,” contain a piece of genetic code that causes the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus. The Sinopharm vaccine is an “inactivated” injection made by growing the virus whole in a lab and then killing it.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, both of which relied heavily on Sinopharm in their initial vaccination campaigns, announced in May that they would offer a third injection of the Sinopharm vaccine amid concerns about an insufficient antibody response. China’s top disease control official admitted in April that vaccines produced locally in the country offer little protection against the virus, adding to growing questions about the effectiveness of the shot.

The World Health Organization granted emergency approval for Sinopharm’s shot in May, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach countries in need through the UN-backed COVAX vaccine program. A series of governments, including Hungary, Pakistan, Serbia and Seychelles, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, already administer Sinopharm.

In March, an official at a state-linked UAE company distributing Sinopharm sparked a storm of confusion when he admitted to Dubai Public Radio that “a very small number” of residents had already received injections. recall from Sinopharm. As those vaccinated worried about their antibody levels, authorities warned the public against mixing different coronavirus vaccines.

In April, the head of international cooperation at China National Biotec Group, which is a subsidiary of Sinopharm, described the UAE’s use of booster injections as “not included in our clinical plan.”

In the United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, some who previously received Sinopharm then returned to be re-inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, as it became widely available in the federation of seven sheikhs.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain rank among the world’s best vaccinators per capita. Yet Bahrain, home to some 1.6 million people, is in the throes of its worst virus wave to date, forcing the kingdom into a two-week lockdown.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, sovereign wealth funds in Russia and Bahrain announced that the island kingdom would start producing the Sputnik V vaccine to meet demand in the Middle East and North Africa.

