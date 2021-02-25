Bahrain: Crown Prince calls on Israeli PM on Iran nuclear talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Crown Prince of Bahrain held talks with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear negotiations with Iran, the official Bahrain news agency reported, as the administration America is trying to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also Prime Minister of the country, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of the countries of the region in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue” to support “the security and stability in the region, ”According to the official Bahrain news agency.

The statement marks the first response from an Arab Gulf leader to President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this month that he was seeking to return to nuclear negotiations with Iran. Almost three years ago, former President Donald Trump scrapped the landmark deal and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran. Its withdrawal has been welcomed by the Gulf countries and Israel, Iran’s enemies in the region who are most directly threatened and strongly opposed to the deal.

The sheikhs of the Persian Gulf, as well as Israel, have been excluded from the latest nuclear negotiations and remain very skeptical of Iran’s intentions. They said they would only be open to a deal if it included limits on Iran’s non-nuclear activities, including missile development and support for rebel groups and militias in the Middle East. One of the main reasons Trump gave for withdrawing from the nuclear deal was that it did not address these issues.

In Thursday’s appeal, Bahrain’s crown prince urged that any nuclear negotiations with Iran “include broader issues”, without giving details.

The Israel reading made no mention of Washington’s outreach to Tehran. He only said that the crown prince reiterated his invitation to Netanyahu to visit Bahrain once the pandemic allows it and the kingdom is interested in jointly investing with other countries in a vaccine production plant slated to be located in Israel.

Following the UAE, the island kingdom of Bahrain normalized its relations with Israel last fall, an agreement forged out of mutual enmity towards Iran.