‘Bad apple orchard’ hangs over new peace talks in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) – Afghan negotiators are due to resume talks with the Taliban on Tuesday aimed at ending decades of relentless conflict even as hopes dwindle and frustration and fear grow in the face of a surge in violence across the country. Afghanistan which has fighters on both sides blaming the other.

Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government, said the government and the Taliban are “two warring minorities” with the Afghan people caught in the middle – “one says he represents the republic, the other says we want to end foreign occupation and corruption. But war is (only) a question of power.

The stop-and-go talks come amid growing doubt over a US-Taliban peace deal brokered by outgoing President Donald Trump. An accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal ordered by Trump means only 2,500 U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan when President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

Biden argued for maintaining a small intelligence-based presence in Afghanistan, but the Taliban leadership flatly rejected all foreign troops. Officials familiar with the US-Taliban peace deal say there is no leeway that would allow even a small number of foreign troops to stay.

The Taliban have grown stronger since their ouster in 2001 and now control or dominate more than half of the country. But a consensus emerged that a military victory is impossible for both sides.

When the first round of talks began on September 12 – the first time the two warring parties have met around a negotiating table – they were warned against wasting this opportunity. Failure means the continuation of more than four decades of war, and even more death and destruction.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE NEXT DISCUSSION ROUND?

Expectations are low. The change in the US administration is expected to delay the first days of talks as both sides wait to see whether Biden sticks to the deal negotiated by Trump.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have proposed agenda items. In this round, both parties will decide which items can be combined as well as how to discuss the separate items.

“The initial opportunity is that several agenda items are similar and it would be easy to move forward,” said Nader Nadery, a member of the government negotiating team, without giving details. Nadery, however, warned that the spiral of violence will increase public pressure on government negotiators, which could derail negotiations.

WHAT ARE SOME LITIGATION PROBLEMS?

Perhaps one of the trickier things is a power-sharing deal. There is little evidence that the Kabul government will be willing to share power or that the Taliban will be flexible about who would be acceptable in a transitional administration.

The government wants a ceasefire high on the agenda, while the Taliban want to discuss power-sharing with some commitment to what post-war Afghanistan might look like. Then there is the question of how to possibly disarm the Taliban and militias loyal to the warlords, some aligned with the government, some in opposition.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told The Associated Press that the Taliban was ready for a resumption of negotiations, adding that a ceasefire was one of the items on the agenda, without giving more details.

Parties must also find ways to preserve the rights of minorities and women and to make constitutional changes. The Taliban demand that all rights be “in accordance with Islamic teachings” – a vague phrase that activists fear will be used to restrict freedoms.

Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban negotiating team, appeared to indicate in a tweet last month that he was having problems with some of the so-called incremental changes in Afghanistan, calling them foreign and Western ideas. He said that anything that is contrary to Islamic and Afghan culture should “go away”.

WHAT ARE THE AFGHANS SAYING?

For many, peace seems like a distant dream. A number of those interviewed in Kabul saw their country on a downward spiral, shattered by near-daily explosions and marauding criminal gangs that made the streets unsafe after dark.

Shahzia Ahmadi, a 32-year-old teacher and mother of four, said she will not let her 13-year-old son go shopping for fear of kidnappers who demand ransoms of between $ 50,000 and $ 50,000.

Ahmad Zia, a 38-year-old trader, stayed open until midnight. Not anymore. He said he didn’t stay outside after 8 p.m. As for peace, Zia was not optimistic. “I haven’t seen a peace or a peaceful day in my life. I don’t really know about the future of this country, but I’m so disappointed, ”he said.

Soaring crime rates and relentless attacks have frightened everyone, said Mohammed Sharif, a 38-year-old employee at the Ministry of Higher Education. He said he hopes both sides can achieve a result “because the Afghans can no longer cope with all these many problems”.

WHO ARE THE SPOILERS?

The escalation in violence is pointing fingers on all sides. The government blames the Taliban for a series of targeted assassinations against activists, journalists, judges and lawyers. The Taliban have denied some of the attacks. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed on Monday accused the United States of hitting Taliban strongholds that had no military significance.

Debunked video some analysts accused the government of making to condemn the Taliban showed three bearded men, carrying a Taliban flag and claiming that the Taliban, not ISIS, carried out an attack on Kabul University in December that killed 25 students and teachers. . The Taliban denied the attack. IS has claimed responsibility and has also stepped up its assaults on Kabul in recent months, often targeting educated and minority Shiites.

Farhadi, the former government adviser, said a number of actors could ruin the peace process – hard-line Taliban supporters who want the negotiations to fail; warlords who want to keep their weapons; corrupt officials who want to protect their wealth and officials are loath to share power.

The mistrust runs deep. A Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Taliban leaders were skeptical that the Afghan government wanted peace, preferring the status quo and stay in power. A ceasefire, he said, could be easily worked out, once “our leaders are convinced that the other side is sincere.”

Afghanistan’s neighbors also wield influence. Washington envoy Zalmay Khlailzad was in Pakistan on Monday and while no details were released it seems likely he was there to ask Pakistan for help in getting the Taliban to strike a deal for reduce violence.

“Unfortunately, there is no shortage of potential spoilers,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

“We’re not talking about a bad apple; we are talking about a whole orchard of rotten apples with stone wall incentives at best and sabotage at worst.

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed to this report.