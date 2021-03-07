B-52s fly over Middle East again in US military warning to Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Two B-52 bombers flew over the Middle East on Sunday, the last such mission to the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The US Army Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military planes from countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It marked the fourth deployment of such bombers to the Middle East this year and the second under President Joe Biden.

Flight tracking data showed the two B-52s flew out of Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, something Central Command did not mention in its statement on the flights, although authorities subsequently published footage of the flight crew preparing to depart there.

The military did not directly mention Iran in its statement, saying the theft was intended to “deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the US military’s commitment to regional security. “.

However, such thefts had become common in the last few months of former President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump’s decision in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers sparked a series of escalating incidents in the region.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal if Iran stays within the limits of the deal on its nuclear program. However, tensions remain high after militias in Iraq – likely backed by Iran – continue to target US interests.

Last month, Biden launched an airstrike just over the Syrian border in retaliation, joining all US presidents from Ronald Reagan who ordered a bombing of countries in the Middle East.