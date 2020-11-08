Azerbaijan says it captured Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city

But Armenian officials were quick to deny the claim that Shusha had been seized.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday that his country’s forces had captured Shusha, the second largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Armenian officials immediately denied this claim.

If this is correct, it would be a major strategic victory over the ethno-Armenian separatists in the region.

“With great pride and joy, I inform you that the town of Shusha has been liberated,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation, as Armenian officials reported that “heavy fighting” for the town is taking place. continue.

Aliyev said that November 8 will “go down in the history of the Azerbaijani people” as the day “of our return to Shusha”.

The city and its surroundings have seen heavy fighting in recent days, as Azerbaijani forces seek to make further gains six weeks after new clashes erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The city, called Shushi by the Armenians, is of cultural and strategic importance to both sides and is located 15 km (9 miles) south of the enclave’s largest city, Stepanakert.

‘Unattainable pipe dream’

At least 1,000 people have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Shortly before Aliyev’s announcement, the Armenian government declared on Twitter that “violent and decisive fighting continues for Shushi” and called the capture of the city “an unrealizable dream for Azerbaijan”.

“During the night, the fiercest fighting took place in the vicinity of Shushi,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said. “Despite heavy destruction, the fortress city withstood the blows of the adversary.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia since 1994. The last outbreak of fighting began on September 27 and left hundreds, if not thousands, dead .

Aliyev vowed to continue fighting until Armenia withdraws from the territory.