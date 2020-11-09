Azerbaijan apologizes for shooting down Russian helicopter and killing two

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a declaration that his Mi-24 combat helicopter was flying inside Armenia but near the border with Azerbaijani Nakhichevan region when it was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile fired from the shoulder.

He said the helicopter was escorting a column of Russian military vehicles assigned to a Russian military base in Armenia and the wreckage of the plane is in Armenian territory. Two Russian airmen died and a third was injured, the statement said.

The Russian military released a statement early Monday evening, saying it was investigating who fired the missile. The Azerbaijani apology quickly followed.

“The Azerbaijani side expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased crew members and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. declaration. He called the attack a “tragic incident”.

The statement said the helicopter was flying low and in the dark, near Azerbaijani troops on alert, in an area where Russian helicopters had not been seen before. “The decision was made to open fire,” he said.