Azerbaijan apologizes for shooting down Russian helicopter and killing two
TVER, Russia – Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry apologized on Monday for what it said was the accidental downing of a Russian military helicopter, killing two crew members in an incident that threatened to drag Russia deeper into an already escalating war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Turkey, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, supports Azerbaijan in the conflict, while Russia has a mutual defense treaty with Armenia. Russia and Turkey have denied any direct role in the fighting, and Russia has sought to negotiate a ceasefire. But the two countries are already at odds over wars in Syria and Libya, raising the risk that the fighting in the Caucasus will turn into a larger conflict.
The helicopter attack was the first publicly known case of Russian soldiers dying during the war. It came a day after Azerbaijan won a tactical victory in the fighting with the capture of a mountain-top city. At least 1,000 soldiers and civilians have already died in the short and bloody conflict.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a declaration that his Mi-24 combat helicopter was flying inside Armenia but near the border with Azerbaijani Nakhichevan region when it was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile fired from the shoulder.
He said the helicopter was escorting a column of Russian military vehicles assigned to a Russian military base in Armenia and the wreckage of the plane is in Armenian territory. Two Russian airmen died and a third was injured, the statement said.
The Russian military released a statement early Monday evening, saying it was investigating who fired the missile. The Azerbaijani apology quickly followed.
“The Azerbaijani side expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased crew members and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. declaration. He called the attack a “tragic incident”.
The statement said the helicopter was flying low and in the dark, near Azerbaijani troops on alert, in an area where Russian helicopters had not been seen before. “The decision was made to open fire,” he said.
On Monday evening, the Russian government had not responded. President Vladimir V. Putin said the mutual defense pact with Armenia only applied to threats on Armenian territory.
Shortly after their independence from the Soviet Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan waged a war against a mountainous region, Nagorno-Karabakh, from 1992 to 1994, in which Armenian forces prevailed. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has a majority Armenian population and has declared independence from Azerbaijan.
Since that war, the enclave and some adjacent parts of Azerbaijan have been under Armenian control, although skirmishes have been repeated along its borders.
Heavy fighting broke out in September, and Azerbaijan regained part of the territory it had lost more than a quarter of a century ago.
Source link