Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing as border tensions rise

Azerbaijan said one of its soldiers was wounded after Armenian forces opened fire along the common border, accusations Armenia denied.

Friday’s claim marks the latest in a series of incidents between the two former Soviet rivals.

In a statement, the Azeri Defense Ministry said Armenian forces fired from several directions at its positions in Nakhichevan, an Azeri enclave separated from the rest of Azerbaijan by Armenian territory.

The soldier sustained a shoulder injury, received first aid and was taken to hospital, the statement said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied Baku’s claim, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The latent border dispute arises after last year’s six-week war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, even by Armenia, but is populated and until recently was controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Friday’s alleged clash came a day after Azerbaijan captured six Armenian soldiers in Kelbajar district, west of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia said its forces were carrying out engineering work in the region, while Azerbaijan said the soldiers were part of a “reconnaissance and sabotage group.”

Tensions escalated earlier this month, when Armenia accused the Azerbaijani army of crossing its southern border to “besiege” a lake shared by the two countries.

Earlier this week, Armenia said one of its soldiers was killed after gunfire broke out with Azerbaijani forces, an incident for which Baku has denied responsibility.

Pashinyan plunged into political crisis

Last year’s conflict, which ended in November, saw Azeri troops expel Armenian forces from parts of the territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia has finally negotiated a ceasefire.

The conflict killed over 6,000 people on both sides and led to a political crisis in Armenia, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was widely criticized for what was seen as a humiliating defeat.

Pashinyan, 45, said he had no choice but to concede or see his country’s forces suffer even greater losses.

He announced early parliamentary elections under pressure from opposition protesters following the crisis.

The election is scheduled for June 20.

On Thursday, Pashinyan called the border situation “tense and explosive”.

Earlier this month, he said Armenia and Azerbaijan were in talks mediated by Russia on the demarcation and demarcation of their common borders.

He also said the two governments could discuss territorial exchanges between the two countries.

Russia’s role as an intermediary between the two countries has largely come at the expense of Western powers such as France and the United States.

All three are part of a mediation group that has tried, but without success, for decades to find a lasting solution to the decades-long dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia waged a war with Azerbaijan over the region in the 1990s, which killed at least 30,000 people.