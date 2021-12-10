Axios Today Podcast: Biden vs. China and Russia

This week, President Biden faced off against Russia and China. On Monday, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Tuesday, Biden had a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. All of this happened in the context of the Biden Democracy Summit this week.

In addition, the United States is beginning to refuse some applications from Afghan immigrants.

And how AI could end foreign language subtitles

Guests: Dave Lawler of Axios, Sophia Cai and Bryan Walsh.

NILA BOODHOO: Good morning! Welcome to Axios today!

It’s Friday December 10th. I am Niala Boodhoo.

Here’s what you need to know today: The United States is starting to deny some applications from Afghan immigrants. Plus: How AI Could End Foreign Language Subtitles.

But first, Biden vs. China AND Russia is the big thing today.

NIALA: Fridays we often end US politics, but this week we dive into foreign policy because this week was all about President Biden taking on Russia and China. The president had a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. Earlier this week, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China. And all of this in the context of President Biden’s Democracy Summit this week. Axios Global Editor Dave Lawler is going to wrap it all up for us – Hey, Dave!

DAVE LAWLER: Hi, Niala.

NIALA: Today is the second day of President Biden’s Democracy Summit. This is an event with world leaders aimed at strengthening democracies across the world. And I know that one of the president’s goals here is to bring democracies together to unite against China. How did it help?

DAVID: President Biden kicked off the summit by acknowledging the problems the United States has with our own democracy. And said, it was basically about bringing together like-minded people to discuss how to strengthen democracy around the world. So it’s kind of a listening session, it’s very difficult to bring together a hundred countries and come to some kind of conclusion. But President Biden speaks of this as the start of a conversation that will continue throughout his tenure.

NIALA: And how does that coincide with the US strategy on China?

DAVID: This is in some ways quite difficult because are you confronting countries that are very important to China’s challenge about their democracies at home? India is a country of great human rights concern, but India is crucial to the US strategy against China. It is therefore not an isolated case. There are questions about this. But yes, there are ways that Chinese strategy can come into tension, uh, with this democratic agenda.

NIALA: Also this week, Dave, the list of countries boycotting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is growing – a diplomatic boycott I should say. Who is involved in this and how has China reacted?

DAVID: Yes, so these are countries that will not go to their government officials to the games, but they will always send athletes. The United States came out on Monday, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and Lithuania followed suit. But they stopped before a full boycott, which would have meant no athlete. China is therefore very upset by this snub, but what really worried them was the athlete’s jump. And for now, it looks like all athletes will go. Now, this is motivated by what the United States has called the genocide in Xingjiang, China, where Uyghur Muslims are held in concentration camps. This is the reason the United States gave and other countries gave for the diplomatic boycott.

NIALA: We started the week by talking about the tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border, was that the main topic of President Biden’s two-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin this week?

DAVID: It was – one thing he wanted to do was say, here’s what we’ll do if you invade. So we’re talking about sanctions, we’re talking about moving more troops to Eastern Europe, which Putin doesn’t particularly like. And since then, we have seen the Russians say that they hope to continue the dialogue. And so we’re not quite sure yet if this crisis is over, but Biden was really hoping it would take us a little further away from another war in Europe.

NIALA: Dave Lawler is the global editor of Axios and the author of the global Axios newsletter. Thanks, Dave.

DAVID: Thanks Niala.

NIALA: In 15 seconds: why the United States started to deny entry to some Afghan immigrants.

NIALA: Welcome to Axios today. I am Niala Boodhoo. Thousands of Afghans, who hope to resettle in the United States, go through an immigration process known as humanitarian parole. This system typically processes 2,000 applications per year, but since the withdrawal of US troops from the region, more than 30,000 have applied. And now the Biden administration is starting to issue dozens of denials. Axios political journalist Sophia Cai has the scoop. Hey Sophie.

SOPHIA CAI: Hi.

NIALA: What is humanitarian parole? Is it like the refugee resettlement program?

SOPHIE: Humanitarian parole gives Afghans two years in the United States to complete their application for more formal programs like asylum, refugees or SIV. And the United States used their parole to bring in 75,000 Afghans.

NIALA: You got the scoop because you had the chance to watch one of the refusal letters from immigration officials. What have we learned from this?

SOPHIE: The Biden administration begins to issue denials. And I was able to get a letter that basically says in pretty loose terms, “you don’t meet the standard”. And the norm is that you have to show third-party documentation about the evil you are in, wherever you are. So this is very specific and the same threat documentation that the US government is asking for, you may have destroyed that in order to protect yourself. The attorneys and attorneys I have spoken with say that this is truly an untenable standard the Biden administration has set for candidates.

NIALA: What did the Biden administration say about this process?

SOPHIE: What they told us is that this parole program was never meant to be a general program, that it was only for people in extreme circumstances who could not leave. Afghanistan. And you know, it’s still just the beginning and the denials I’ve heard about number dozens. So that’s yet to be seen, but it’s kind of a sign of what may happen.

NIALA: Axios political journalist Sophia Cai. Thanks Sophie.

SOPHIE: Thank you.

NIALA: When I broadcast shows like Netflix’s hit South Korean drama Squid Game, I always prefer subtitles to dubbing. But it turns out I’m in the minority, as more Netflix viewers around the world have watched Squid Game in any of the 13 double languages ​​than in the original Korean with subtitles. As international content, like Squid Game, becomes more and more important to streaming services, poor dubbing can be a stumbling block. But there is a new dubbing product called MARVEL.ai that could be the solution for these streaming giants, using what he calls “hyper-realistic” synthetic vocals. Axios Future correspondent Bryan Walsh is there to explain. Bryan – what does this AI allow content producers to do?

BRYAN WALSH: Well, it actually allows the content producers to generate a synthetic voice. And if you can translate it, make that synthetic voice, which sounds a lot like that of the person speaking in the original language, to speak in a foreign language. So in the future you might have, here’s Tom Cruise now he’s doing Mission Impossible 25, and now you’re changing him, and he’s Tom Cruise doing Mission Impossible 25 but he speaks Mandarin or he speaks Korean, for example. So this is the direction we are going in at the moment. And we can already start to see this happening if you really want to hear what it sounds like. This is Ryan Steelberg, he is the president of Veritone, the company that makes Marvel.ai. You will hear him speak his mother tongue first.

RYAN STEELBERG: At Veritone, you know, we’ve been doing this for about six years now, so we’re one of the, uh, I guess the old jerks.

BRYAN: And now you will hear the synthetic voice that the product generates.

AI RYAN: I am Ryan Steenberg, president and co-founder of Veritone. And this is a Synthetic Text-to-Speech Marvel.ai model of my voice used with my express permission.

BRYAN: I don’t think you’d see a Netflix go straight to this, but like a lot of things in AI, you can see this as the seeds of what will likely happen in the future. Where it won’t be too difficult, I think, over time to capture vocals, synthetically generate them, and then using translation, okay, we’ll just change it to different languages. And the options that really open up to both expanding foreign language content here in the US or, of course, English content around the world, that is, that’s pretty big.

NIALA: This is Bryan Walsh from Axios. Thanks, Bryan.

BRYAN: Thank you.

NIALA: Before we end the week, the year is almost over and we are starting to look back. There are already end-of-year best-ofs and top 10s galore – how did you know that a tweet from Korean boy group BTS got the MOST retweets in 2021, according to Twitter? It was a StopAsianHate hashtag tweet.

Next week on this show we’ll have special conversations about the biggest moments of the year – Axios Smart Brevity style, don’t worry – but it made me want to ask you: what was your best? time this year? You can email me at podcasts@axios.com – or you can text me at (202) 918-4893 – and we’ll broadcast some of them next week.

I’m Niala Boodhoo – thank you for listening to me – and have a good weekend.

