World
Aviation engineer Shirisha Bandla becomes third woman of Indian descent to fly in space – Times of India
Aviation engineer Sirisha Bandla on Sunday became the third woman of Indian descent to fly into space when she joined British billionaire Richard Branson in Virgin Galactic’s first full-crew suborbital test flight from New Zealand. Mexico.
Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, as the spacecraft is called, took off for the 1.5-hour mission over New Mexico after a 90-minute delay due to bad weather.
Bandla joined Branson and five others aboard Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity to take a trip to the space edge from New Mexico.
“I am incredibly honored to be part of the amazing crew of # Unity22 and to be part of a company whose mission is to make space accessible to everyone,” Bandla, 34, tweeted a few days before the flight. .
“When I first heard that I had this opportunity, it was just… I was speechless. I think that probably caught her very well. space, ”she said in a video posted to the Twitter handle of Virgin Galactic on July 6.
The primary purpose of Unity 22 was to serve as a test flight for future Virgin Galactic commercial passenger flights.
Bandla, who was born in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and raised in Houston, was Astronaut # 004 and her pilot role was Researcher Experience. The other crew members were two pilots and three other teammates, including billionaire Branson, who will be 71 in one week.
She became the third woman of Indian origin to fly in space after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams. Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma is the only Indian citizen to travel in space. The former Indian Air Force pilot flew aboard the Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984, as part of the Soviet Interkosmos program.
Bandla moved to the United States at the age of 4 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University in 2011. She completed her MBA from George Washington University in 2015.
Bandla wanted to be an astronaut for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). However, her poor eyesight meant that she couldn’t qualify to become a pilot or an astronaut.
While at Purdue University, a professor told her about an opportunity in commercial spaceflight.
Virgin Galactic – the company Branson launched in 2004 – aims to transport private citizens to the far reaches of space. The trips are designed to allow passengers to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and observe the curvature of the Earth.
Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, as the spacecraft is called, took off for the 1.5-hour mission over New Mexico after a 90-minute delay due to bad weather.
Bandla joined Branson and five others aboard Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity to take a trip to the space edge from New Mexico.
“I am incredibly honored to be part of the amazing crew of # Unity22 and to be part of a company whose mission is to make space accessible to everyone,” Bandla, 34, tweeted a few days before the flight. .
“When I first heard that I had this opportunity, it was just… I was speechless. I think that probably caught her very well. space, ”she said in a video posted to the Twitter handle of Virgin Galactic on July 6.
The primary purpose of Unity 22 was to serve as a test flight for future Virgin Galactic commercial passenger flights.
Bandla, who was born in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and raised in Houston, was Astronaut # 004 and her pilot role was Researcher Experience. The other crew members were two pilots and three other teammates, including billionaire Branson, who will be 71 in one week.
She became the third woman of Indian origin to fly in space after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams. Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma is the only Indian citizen to travel in space. The former Indian Air Force pilot flew aboard the Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984, as part of the Soviet Interkosmos program.
Bandla moved to the United States at the age of 4 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University in 2011. She completed her MBA from George Washington University in 2015.
Bandla wanted to be an astronaut for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). However, her poor eyesight meant that she couldn’t qualify to become a pilot or an astronaut.
While at Purdue University, a professor told her about an opportunity in commercial spaceflight.
Virgin Galactic – the company Branson launched in 2004 – aims to transport private citizens to the far reaches of space. The trips are designed to allow passengers to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and observe the curvature of the Earth.