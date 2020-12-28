World
Avalanches kill 12 people in mountainous area near Iranian capital – Times of India
TEHRAN: Iranian rescuers have completed their search for survivors following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a Mountainous area north of the capital, state television reported.
Avalanches hit four different areas on Friday following high winds and snowfall a day earlier.
the Alborz mountain The beach where the avalanches occurred is a popular weekend destination for hiking and rock climbing. Fridays are a day off for most Iranian workers.
State television broadcast footage showing emergency teams using a helicopter to search for the missing. The Iranian Red Crescent Society also released photos on Saturday of rescue workers unloading body bags from a helicopter.
The report says 11 people were found dead and one died after being transferred to hospital.
He said rescue teams found 14 people missing during the operation.
Authorities said many ignored reports from the meteorological office of possible high winds on Friday.
Fatal avalanches are a rare occurrence in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.
Avalanches hit four different areas on Friday following high winds and snowfall a day earlier.
the Alborz mountain The beach where the avalanches occurred is a popular weekend destination for hiking and rock climbing. Fridays are a day off for most Iranian workers.
State television broadcast footage showing emergency teams using a helicopter to search for the missing. The Iranian Red Crescent Society also released photos on Saturday of rescue workers unloading body bags from a helicopter.
The report says 11 people were found dead and one died after being transferred to hospital.
He said rescue teams found 14 people missing during the operation.
Authorities said many ignored reports from the meteorological office of possible high winds on Friday.
Fatal avalanches are a rare occurrence in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.
Source link